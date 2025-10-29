BYD to launch Sealion 5 PHEV in South Africa

Just weeks after announcing that it plans to launch a nationwide, high-speed electric vehicle charging network in South Africa, China’s largest car maker by sales, BYD, has announced it will launch another plug-in hybrid EV in the local market.

The BYD Sealion 5 is a plug-in hybrid compact crossover SUV that pairs a 1.5l petrol engine with an electric motor via BYD’s DM-i 5.0 hybrid system (front-wheel drive) and uses the brand’s Blade LFP battery technology.

In international markets, the vehicle – which is positioned below the Sealion 6 PHEV – will offer electric-only range of about 75km from its 12.9 kWh battery, or 115km from an extended range 18.3kWh battery (CLTC/Chinese test cycles).

Interior tech is reasonably modern, aiming at value: there’s a large infotainment screen, BYD’s connectivity options and support for vehicle-to-load technology (in some markets).

BYD is pushing hard in plug-in hybrids as well as full EVs, and the Sealion 5 slots into a growing market of PHEVs aimed at offering electric-first daily drive with petrol backup.

Described by BYD as a family SUV, the Sealion 5 features a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, an intelligent voice control system and a large infotainment screen.

“Full specifications and pricing for the Sealion 5 will be revealed at an official media launch in November, followed by consumer sales across BYD dealerships countrywide,” BYD South Africa said in a statement on Wednesday.

EV charging network

While local pricing isn’t available yet, international prices suggest the Sealion 5 should come in below the R640 000 starting price of the Sealion 6 line-up, which offers slightly larger batteries, providing improved electric-only range.

News of the Sealion 5 launch comes just two weeks after BYD executive vice president Stella Li visited South Africa and announced plans to build a nationwide EV charging network consisting of 200-300 sites by the end of next year that will include the company’s next-generation 1MW Flash chargers.

Initial installations will begin at BYD’s expanding South African dealer network and then extend to strategic highway and urban sites.

The charging stations will use grid power, supplemented by solar in locations where grid capacity is limited, Li told TechCentral in an interview at the time of her visit.

While BYD is not yet manufacturing vehicles locally, the company emphasised South Africa as its key African market and is encouraging the government to reduce import taxes and offer incentives for EV adoption. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

