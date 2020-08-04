Bye-bye DSL. Bye-bye phone line? - TechCentral

This year has undoubtedly been one of change, with the impact of one microscopically small thing causing changes in who we can see, what we can do and where we can go, not to mention how and where we can work. With all this upheaval, it’s not surprising many have been left grasping for any kind of stability.

To make things worse, with Telkom’s retirement of copper-based digital subscriber line (DSL) technology, customers will be faced with yet more change — in this instance, a change in how they get their data that will cause a change in how they must get voice.

At a time when being physically separated from others means we need to rely more than ever on being able to speak to each other and connect, having a proven, stable voice communication technology, deployed by a trusted partner, is more important than ever.

Reconnect with GSM

When faced with the disappearance of your voice line along with your DSL, there is an alternative that will get your voice paths reconnected in no time at all, with no hassles: GSM Last Mile from Huge Telecom.

GSM has been in existence for nearly 30 years. It’s the technology that was deployed on your first Nokia and runs all the way through to your latest smartphone (and it will be on your next one, too). In fact, GSM is used by more than five billion people around the world every day.

In South Africa, GSM is being used by tens of thousands of companies to keep in contact with their customers. More importantly, GSM does so completely independently of any data connection they may have, and GSM’s performance is not linked in any way to their data connection performance. GSM will continue to do so when copper becomes fibre, when 4G becomes 5G and when Uber picks you up by heli-drone.

Huge Telecom: Tried and tested

During lockdown, Huge Telecom’s GSM-connected clients have been able to keep communicating — as Huge Telecom has ensured its systems have been up 100% of the time. A trusted provider for the past 20 years, Huge’s fixed-voice solutions via GSM mean no change to your voice, and no change to your number, no matter who or what you use for your data connection. And they work anywhere, regardless of external factors such as a lockdown being imposed.

Not only have Huge Telecom’s existing customers’ communications been kept up and running, but Huge has added hundreds of new clients during lockdown, and within mere days of them requesting a new service.

The benefits of switching to GSM with Huge Telecom include:

It’s completely independent of your data/Internet connection;

You can keep your landline phone number;

Your connection will be activated within days;

You’ll enjoy proven first-tier GSM technology over mobile networks;

You’ll save significantly compared to a traditional landline solution; and, best of all,

This has been put to the test and passed with flying colours both before and right throughout Covid-19.

In short, there’s no reason to worry about the end of DSL, or any other data connection for that matter – with instant, innovative, flexible GSM solutions, Huge Telecom is a better, cheaper alternative anyway!

For more information, please visit www.hugetelecom.co.za.