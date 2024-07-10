Cape Town’s The Paradigm: a world far from the ordinary

Welcome to The Paradigm, a world-class addition to one of the world’s most beloved cities.
Nestled in the heart of the Cape Town city centre – at 100 Buitengracht Street – The Paradigm redefines urban sophistication with its iconic architecture and unparalleled amenities.
Nine years in the making, The Paradigm is brought to you by property development and construction experts, Tiber and Vantage Property.
With 243 premier residences, this architectural marvel offers panoramic views, bespoke amenities and ultra-chic design, catering to a variety of lifestyles. The Paradigm features an impressive range of studio, one- to four-bedroom residences and two exclusive sky view penthouses.
Fast facts
- Sales launch online on 31 July 2024 at 1pm
- Residences range from R1.75-million to R35.95-million
- Purchase on launch and get R100 000 off
- Expected completion set for the first quarter of 2027
Visit The Paradigm website.
Premium residences – a home for every lifestyle
The Paradigm provides a residence for every lifestyle. From beautifully designed “short-term friendly” studios and one-bedroom apartments to spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, each home is crafted for comfortable city living. At the pinnacle, two lavish penthouses with private terraces and pools offer the ultimate in luxury living.
- Studios from R1.75-million
- One bedroom from R2.18-million
- Two bedrooms from R4.49-million
- Three bedrooms from R7.25-million
- Two bedroom duplexes from R14.95-million
- Four bedrooms from R22.75-million
- Four-bedroom duplex penthouses from R33.7-million
Each residence at The Paradigm features air conditioning and a quality imported German kitchen fitted with Siemens home appliances designed to revolutionise your home and lifestyle. Luxury-engineered wood flooring adds style, warmth and comfort, while energy-efficient double glazing enhances the ambiance.
Additionally, owners can personalise their living spaces with a choice of two distinctive colour schemes, designed to enhance aesthetic appeal.
Skyview penthouses – own the sky
The crown jewels of The Paradigm are its penthouses, boasting breathtaking panoramic views and luxurious amenities such as private basement garages, terraces and plunge pools. These opulent residences epitomise comfort and exclusivity.
A world within a city
The Paradigm seamlessly combines luxury residences with world-class amenities and an expertly curated retail offering. Highlights include a secure double-volume lobby with 24-hour concierge and valet service, and a magnificent 7th-floor swimming pool deck with panoramic views, serviced by a restaurant and deli.
Features
- Heated swimming pool
- Restaurant and deli (7th floor)
- Reception and concierge
- Valet parking
- Room service
- Air conditioning
- Biometric access control
- 24-hour off-site monitoring
- Keyless access
- Secure underground parking
- EV charging bays
- Storerooms
Curated retail
- Coffee shop
- Co-working space
- Restaurant and deli
- Convenience store
- Gym
- Wellness spa
- Laundromat
- Pharmacy
Furthermore, an electric car-sharing service, which gives residents access to a fleet of EVs for trips around town or weekend getaways, is available.
Unparalleled location – your new address is all-access
Situated at 100 Buitengracht Street, The Paradigm’s central location is ideal for exploring the best of Cape Town. This prime address offers buyers a rare opportunity to own a beautiful home or investment property in a dynamic, sought-after location.
- Heritage Square restaurants
- Bree Street culinary strip and boutiques
- Kloof Street restaurants
- V&A Waterfront
- Cape Town International Convention Centre
- Lions Head and Table Mountain
A steadfast investment into Cape Town
Sales for this groundbreaking development launch on Wednesday, 31 July at 1pm, and proactive investors can benefit from an incredible R100 000 discount for apartments reserved on launch day. Opportunities to own at such an illustrious address don’t come around often, and The Paradigm presents a unique chance to invest in luxury living. Select the serviced and furnished option and turn your investment into an income generator overnight.
- Priced from R1.75-million including VAT
- Projected net yields up to 18%
- No transfer duties
- UDZ tax scheme applies
- Furniture packs available on request
History in the making – our story
This is not just another building. This is not just another development. This is a nine-year journey that has been steadfastly directed by three resolute and exacting property development experts.
The Paradigm embodies rigour, dedication, passion and perseverance. Fernando Cardoso (a distinguished leader of construction and real estate development), Rui Lavarinhas (a seasoned construction industry specialist) and José Rodrigues (a visionary property developer) have come together for their third joint venture.
Expertly designed and detailed by Fabian and dhk Architects, this magnificent building introduces unparalleled urban sophistication, exceptional architectural detailing and refined living spaces at Cape Town’s most coveted address.
This visionary development seamlessly blends cutting-edge design and relaxed luxury, elevating city living to an art form for the most discerning homeowners and investors.
Join us
Don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to be part of something truly extraordinary. Mark your calendar for 31 July 2024 at 1pm and take the first step towards owning a piece of The Paradigm.
- This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned