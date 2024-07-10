Cape Town’s The Paradigm: a world far from the ordinary

Welcome to The Paradigm, a world-class addition to one of the world’s most beloved cities.

Nestled in the heart of the Cape Town city centre – at 100 Buitengracht Street – The Paradigm redefines urban sophistication with its iconic architecture and unparalleled amenities.

Nine years in the making, The Paradigm is brought to you by property development and construction experts, Tiber and Vantage Property.

With 243 premier residences, this architectural marvel offers panoramic views, bespoke amenities and ultra-chic design, catering to a variety of lifestyles. The Paradigm features an impressive range of studio, one- to four-bedroom residences and two exclusive sky view penthouses.

Fast facts

Sales launch online on 31 July 2024 at 1pm

Residences range from R1.75-million to R35.95-million

Purchase on launch and get R100 000 off

Expected completion set for the first quarter of 2027

Premium residences – a home for every lifestyle

The Paradigm provides a residence for every lifestyle. From beautifully designed “short-term friendly” studios and one-bedroom apartments to spacious two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, each home is crafted for comfortable city living. At the pinnacle, two lavish penthouses with private terraces and pools offer the ultimate in luxury living.

Studios from R1.75-million

One bedroom from R2.18-million

Two bedrooms from R4.49-million

Three bedrooms from R7.25-million

Two bedroom duplexes from R14.95-million

Four bedrooms from R22.75-million

Four-bedroom duplex penthouses from R33.7-million

Each residence at The Paradigm features air conditioning and a quality imported German kitchen fitted with Siemens home appliances designed to revolutionise your home and lifestyle. Luxury-engineered wood flooring adds style, warmth and comfort, while energy-efficient double glazing enhances the ambiance.

Additionally, owners can personalise their living spaces with a choice of two distinctive colour schemes, designed to enhance aesthetic appeal.

Skyview penthouses – own the sky

The crown jewels of The Paradigm are its penthouses, boasting breathtaking panoramic views and luxurious amenities such as private basement garages, terraces and plunge pools. These opulent residences epitomise comfort and exclusivity.

A world within a city

The Paradigm seamlessly combines luxury residences with world-class amenities and an expertly curated retail offering. Highlights include a secure double-volume lobby with 24-hour concierge and valet service, and a magnificent 7th-floor swimming pool deck with panoramic views, serviced by a restaurant and deli.

Features

Heated swimming pool

Restaurant and deli (7th floor)

Reception and concierge

Valet parking

Room service

Air conditioning

Biometric access control

24-hour off-site monitoring

Keyless access

Secure underground parking

EV charging bays

Storerooms

Curated retail

Coffee shop

Co-working space

Restaurant and deli

Convenience store

Gym

Wellness spa

Laundromat

Pharmacy

Furthermore, an electric car-sharing service, which gives residents access to a fleet of EVs for trips around town or weekend getaways, is available.

Unparalleled location – your new address is all-access

Situated at 100 Buitengracht Street, The Paradigm’s central location is ideal for exploring the best of Cape Town. This prime address offers buyers a rare opportunity to own a beautiful home or investment property in a dynamic, sought-after location.

Heritage Square restaurants

Bree Street culinary strip and boutiques

Kloof Street restaurants

V&A Waterfront

Cape Town International Convention Centre

Lions Head and Table Mountain

A steadfast investment into Cape Town

Sales for this groundbreaking development launch on Wednesday, 31 July at 1pm, and proactive investors can benefit from an incredible R100 000 discount for apartments reserved on launch day. Opportunities to own at such an illustrious address don’t come around often, and The Paradigm presents a unique chance to invest in luxury living. Select the serviced and furnished option and turn your investment into an income generator overnight.

Priced from R1.75-million including VAT

Projected net yields up to 18%

No transfer duties

UDZ tax scheme applies

Furniture packs available on request

History in the making – our story

This is not just another building. This is not just another development. This is a nine-year journey that has been steadfastly directed by three resolute and exacting property development experts.

The Paradigm embodies rigour, dedication, passion and perseverance. Fernando Cardoso (a distinguished leader of construction and real estate development), Rui Lavarinhas (a seasoned construction industry specialist) and José Rodrigues (a visionary property developer) have come together for their third joint venture.

Expertly designed and detailed by Fabian and dhk Architects, this magnificent building introduces unparalleled urban sophistication, exceptional architectural detailing and refined living spaces at Cape Town’s most coveted address.

This visionary development seamlessly blends cutting-edge design and relaxed luxury, elevating city living to an art form for the most discerning homeowners and investors.

Join us

