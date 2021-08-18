Checkers Rush cashierless concept store: The inside story

Shoprite Group on Wednesday announced it has launched a pilot store in Cape Town that has no cashiers and no checkout counters. The store is entirely powered by cameras and artificial intelligence software.

There isn’t even a point of sale — consumers’ bank cards are billed automatically as they leave the store with the goods they have selected.

TechCentral spoke to Shoprite Group chief of strategy and innovation Neil Schreuder about the store — called Checkers Rush — and why the JSE-listed retail giant is testing the concept in South Africa (watch or listen to the podcast interview below). Similar to Amazon Go — Amazon.com’s cashierless stores in the US and the UK — Checkers Rush promises an “automated, cashless ‘no queues, no checkout, no waiting’ experience”.

It’s in internal testing with employees for now but may be rolled out wider if it proves successful.

The concept store is the brainchild of Shoprite Group’s new division, Shopritex, which use data science to “enhance customer experiences”. The division was also responsible for the popular Sixty60 online shopping app.

Don’t miss the discussion about innovation in South Africa’s retail sector.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media