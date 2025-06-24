Communication costs exploding? Telviva has a fix for UK-SA teams

Many businesses have operations in South Africa and the UK. However, communication costs can quickly get out of hand and even become prohibitive if multinational businesses do not have a solution to comply with local, in-country call rates.

This is according to Telviva chief commercial officer Rob Lith, who said South African businesses face significant challenges when communicating in the UK, especially in light of recent telecommunications regulatory changes in South Africa, which caused international call termination rates to increase 27-fold overnight. “As one can imagine, this made international communication prohibitively expensive for many businesses with teams sitting in multiple countries,” said Lith.

Leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre as a service (CCaaS) business Telviva recently launched its Telviva Software International (TSI) service through Telviva One, aimed at benefiting South African businesses with UK-registered entities. Telviva’s presence in Amazon Web Services in Ireland allows it to deliver the solution.

The service allows companies to make use of local numbers and rates, reducing the financial burden

Commenting on the operational complexity that led to the service being developed, Lith said organisations with operations in both South Africa and the UK share multiple communication challenges. “For starters, there are different telecoms regulations in each country. Beyond that, there are high costs of maintaining separate communication infrastructures, over and above the challenges of maintaining seamless team communication across borders. Then, businesses need to worry about managing local number presentations and call rates,” said Lith.

He said regulations in the UK are particularly strict, no doubt a foreshadowing of where South Africa’s environment is headed. “Businesses need to be able to navigate these requirements, such as Telephony Service Preferences to be complied with, restrictions on abandoned calls, limitations on repeat calling and mandatory live operator presence for certain call types. Non-compliance fines in the UK can seriously bite,” he explained.

Seamless and easy

He said Telviva One’s international communication platform addresses these problems by allowing users to switch, seamlessly and easily, between UK and South African communication personas and present local numbers in each country. “Importantly, this enables calls at local rates,” he said. “The business needs to be registered in the UK or a UK Crown Dependency, which enables full compliance with international telecoms regulations. In addition to this, there are free internal calls within the UK and South African operations.”

Lith said the solution maintains imperceivable call latency with significant reductions in communication costs. A handy functionality is the simple transfer of calls between UK and South African offices, as well as the ability to work with a single provider for the solution in South Africa and the UK.

Summarising the latest addition to Telviva’s rapidly growing suite of offerings, Lith said: “Being in both markets and understanding shared business challenges, we knew we needed to develop a solution that would alleviate the communication obstacles for businesses with operations in South Africa and the UK or a UK dependency. By effectively designing a service that enables users to switch between local communication personas, the service allows companies to make use of local numbers and rates, effectively reducing the financial and compliance burden of international communication.”

