Transform your connectivity strategy with insights from industry experts

Today’s businesses need seamless, secure and scalable connectivity to remain competitive. Whether enabling e-commerce, delivering high-quality streaming or managing enterprise workloads across multiple locations, organisations rely on a robust digital infrastructure to meet customer demands.

To explore how businesses can optimise their connectivity strategies, Africa Data Centres and PCCW Global’s Console Connect are hosting an exclusive webinar on 26 February, themed “From streaming to shopping: what is the backbone for your everyday digital services?”.

This event will feature Angus Hay, regional executive for South Africa, and Lisa Wright, assistant vice president for partner ecosystems at PCCW Global, who will provide expert insights into how businesses can power critical digital services with a next-generation network.

The global digital economy is evolving rapidly, driven by increased cloud adoption, e-commerce growth and demand for seamless digital experiences. Africa’s digital landscape is undergoing a major shift, with businesses investing in cloud-first strategies, real-time transactions and AI-powered services. Attending this webinar will help business leaders understand how to stay ahead of these trends by leveraging agile, secure and intelligent connectivity solutions.

We will showcase how businesses can optimise data movement across cloud providers, office locations and applications

Even as businesses embrace digital transformation, many face major connectivity challenges are hampering growth. Latency issues can impact real-time applications, security risks arise from unprotected data transfers and unreliable network performance fuels inefficiencies when managing multiple cloud environments.

Moreover, businesses often struggle with the complexity of multi-cloud and hybrid IT setups. Console Connect’s on-demand platform and automated network address these challenges directly, providing businesses with the tools to move data securely, efficiently and with low latency.

The webinar will showcase real-world use cases demonstrating how businesses can optimise data movement across cloud providers, office locations and applications with ease.

Keeping up with the demands of digital businesses

Traditional network models can no longer keep up with the demands of digital businesses. Enterprises now require instant access to global connectivity, automated, software-driven network management and flexible, scalable solutions without long-term contracts.

This webinar will introduce how Console Connect’s automated network and API ecosystem empower businesses with a flexible, pay-as-you-go model, eliminating the need for expensive and rigid network contracts.

Hay and Wright will share their extensive expertise on Africa’s digital infrastructure, cloud networking and intelligent data movement, offering strategic guidance for businesses looking to enhance their digital capabilities. Their insights will arm delegates with a clear understanding of how to align their connectivity strategies with industry best practices and emerging trends.

A demo of Console Connect’s platform can be arranged upon request after the webinar. Contact details will be shared during the session for those interested in exploring how businesses can establish real-time, secure connections between cloud providers, enhance performance for streaming, e-commerce and enterprise applications, and scale their digital infrastructure on demand without high upfront costs.

In addition, attendees will gain exclusive access to networking opportunities, allowing them to connect with industry peers, ask questions of the experts and explore potential collaborations with Africa Data Centres and Console Connect.

This event is not only an opportunity to gain knowledge but also a chance to engage with leading professionals and organisations shaping Africa’s digital future.

