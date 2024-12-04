TCS | Datafree’s plan to make R1-billion/year from ‘free data’

Datafree Technologies, the company behind popular zero-rated messaging tool MoyaApp, has an ambitious plan to build a R1-billion/year business by tapping to the APN market provided by the mobile operators.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show (TCS), Datafree chief commercial officer Kruben Pillay tells Duncan McLeod about the company’s plan to build a software-as-a-service-based APN – or “access point name” – to sell to businesses. An APN is a gateway that allows a mobile device to connect to the network and the internet.

Datafree describes itself as a specialist in “mobile data optimisation” that “identified the opportunity to empower inclusive mobile connection by removing the data cost barrier to engage mobile audiences”.

To do this, it uses reverse-billing technology for data, not dissimilar to the way toll-free numbers work for phone calls.

Although many people use (or are at least aware of) MoyaApp, much less is known about Datafree. In this episode of TCS, Pillay tells McLeod more about the business. He also unpacks:

His history in the telecommunications industry, including his time at Vodacom and Telkom;

How MoyaApp is doing;

Datafree’s R1-billion/year APN opportunity; and

How APNs work, why companies use them (and why they sometimes run into issues) and Datafree’s APN services for business.

