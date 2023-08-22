Derek Watts, face of M-Net’s Carte Blanche, has died

Derek Watts, well-known among South Africans for his role as anchor and presenter for 30 years on M-Net’s long-running current affairs television show Carte Blanche, has died.

Watts was known for his journalistic integrity and investigations of corruption.

A through-and-through Johannesburger, Watts was born in Hillbrow but grew up in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, before moving back to South Africa.

He has become a household name for his work on Carte Blanche. In June, the show announced that Watts would step away from the camera to focus on his health.

Last year, Watts, who was 74, was diagnosed with skin cancer that had spread to his lungs. He also contracted severe sepsis.

Watch a message from two months ago where Derek Watts talks about his health:

Following news of his death at Milpark Hospital – on his 75th birthday – tributes have been pouring in all over social media.

Watts is survived by his wife Belinda and two children, Tyrone and Kirstin. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media