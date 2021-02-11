DStv 2021 price increases announced - all the details - TechCentral

MultiChoice South Africa will increase the prices of all its DStv bouquets with effect from 1 April 2021, the company’s chief operating officer, Simon Camerer, revealed in an interview with TechCentral on Thursday.

Most packages will see price increases below projected consumer price inflation (CPI) for 2021, with the Premium bouquet – which has come under pressure in recent years due to the weak economy and the proliferation of alternative streaming services – seeing its price increased by just 1.2% (see table below).

DStv Family gets the bigger price increase of the bouquets, with the price rising by 5.7% — above projected CPI — to R295/month.

“We have done our best to keep the prices under control. On a weighted average basis, you’re looking at a 2.4% increase,” Camerer said. Rising costs and currency volatility – MultiChoice buys a significant portion of its content in foreign currencies – necessitated the increases, he said, but the company has worked hard to minimise the impact by bringing the average price increases in at well below CPI.

DStv price increases in 2021

Old price New price Change DStv Premium R819 R829 1.22% DStv Compact Plus R529 R539 1.89% DStv Compact R399 R409 2.51% DStv Family R279 R295 5.73% DStv Access R110 R115 4.54% BoxOffice rentals R35 R40 14.29% PVR access fee R100 R105 5%

The biggest increase in prices is for DStv BoxOffice movie rentals, where the R5 increase per title to R40 works out to a 14.3% increase.

Camerer emphasised that consumers can get better pricing and save on decoder and installation costs if they sign up for a longer-term contract rather than being on a month-to-month payment plan. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media