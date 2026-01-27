DStv cuts decoder prices and adds cost-sharing feature

DStv has lowered the upfront cost of its decoders, added channels to its entry-level package and introduced a new payment-splitting feature as it looks to retain price-sensitive customers in a fiercely competitive market.

The changes, announced on Tuesday, come as temporary package upgrades offered over November and December wind down. MultiChoice, now owned by France’s Canal+, said the focus is now shifting to permanent product changes rather than short-term promotions.

At the entry level, DStv has added three channels – Trace Ngoma, Trace Gospel and WWE – to its Access package at no additional cost. The move bolsters the content offering on one of DStv’s cheapest packages as households continue to cut back on discretionary spending.

In addition to hardware discounts, DStv has introduced a new payment-splitting feature in its app

More significantly, the company has maintained lower decoder pricing introduced during recent promotions. The HD Single View decoder now costs R499, down from a standard price of R899, representing a saving of about 45%. With installation included, the price drops from R1 299 to R799.

DStv has also cut prices on its Explora range. The Explora 3B decoder now costs R1 499, down from R2 299, while an online-exclusive offer reduces the price further to R999 – a discount of up to 57%. The Explora Ultra, the most expensive model, has been discounted more modestly, with a R300 price cut to R2 999.

The promotional prices are available until 30 April 2026 and apply through service centres, agencies, retailers and online at dstv.com.

Payment splitting

In addition to hardware discounts, DStv has introduced a new payment-splitting feature in the MyDStv app. The tool allows the primary account holder to share the cost of a single DStv subscription with another person by sending a payment link, allowing the monthly bill to be split between two contributors.

The feature is aimed at households where multiple people share living costs and subscriptions and is limited to two contributors per account.

The company is also continuing to push its DStv Rewards programme, which allows subscribers to use accumulated DStv Coins to offset subscription costs. MultiChoice said more than 20 million coins have been redeemed since the feature launched in October 2025 to help pay monthly bills.

Subscribers will also be able to enter competitions offering rewards coins and Fifa World Cup experiences, though MultiChoice did not disclose how many customers actively use the programme.

All the new features are accessible through the MyDStv app, which MultiChoice is positioning as the primary interface for account management, payments and rewards.

The moves underline DStv’s broader strategy of lowering barriers to entry and reducing churn as competition from streaming platforms intensifies and South African consumers remain under pressure. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.