DStv dodges channel blackout in last-minute deal with Warner Bros

DStv parent Groupe Canal+ and Warner Bros Discovery have reached a last-minute agreement that will see 12 channels, including CNN International and Cartoon Network, stay on the DStv bouquet following the warning earlier this month that they might be discontinued.

According to a statement by Canal+ on Wednesday, the deal between the two broadcasting giants spans multiple territories, including South Africa, the rest of Africa and regions in Europe where Canal+ also has operations.

“This expanded agreement covers both the distribution of HBO Max and the renewal of several Warner Bros Discovery thematic channels across numerous regions,” Canal+ said in the statement.

“It includes the renewal of the distribution of 12 Warner Bros Discovery thematic channels across MultiChoice Group territories, with some offered exclusively. [This] enables Canal+ to strengthen its entertainment, kids, news and documentary channel offering in African markets.”

The 12 channels in questions are:

Discovery Channel

CNN International

TLC

Discovery Family

Real Time

TNT Africa

Food Network

HGTV

Investigation Discovery

Cartoon Network

Cartoonito

Travel Channel

The announcement comes as a relief to DStv subscribers who received notices via e-mail and on-screen warnings from 1 December stating that the channels in question could be removed from their bouquets since contractual negotiations between Canal+ and Warner Bros Discovery had reached an impasse.

Regions outside Africa also affected by the new deal include Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, where Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and CNN International have been renewed. Other Warner Bros channels renewed in European regions not available in Africa include Warner TV, Cinemax and TVN.

“Canal+ and its longstanding partner, Warner Bros Discovery, are pleased to announce the signing of a new multi-year and multi-territory agreement, marking a major milestone in the development of their collaboration on an international scale,” said Canal+. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media