Duncan Pieterse is new DG at national treasury

Cabinet has approved the appointment of Duncan Pieterse as the new director-general of the national treasury, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

Pieterse’s most recent role was head of asset and liability management at national treasury, after previously serving as its head of economic policy.

He played an instrumental role in a government plan announced in February to take on more than half of struggling state power company Eskom’s debt over the next three years.

Long-serving national treasury official Ismail Momoniat had been acting director-general since June 2022, when Dondo Mogajane left the post when his contract expired. — (c) 2023 Reuters