EUCafrica, leader on Citrix on Azure, achieves Citrix platinum status - TechCentral

EUCafrica, South Africa’s leading Citrix on Azure solutions provider, has achieved Citrix Platinum Solution Advisor Status.

In addition to its Microsoft Gold Cloud Competency status, this provides the South African market with a partner that has a unique set of credentials and technical expertise to deliver Citrix Desktop as a Service, Application Virtualization, Application Delivery Controller and Citrix SD-WAN solutions from Azure.

With the rapid rise in remote work and acceleration of digital transformation initiatives, organisations in South Africa are looking for ways to achieve greater agility.

Enterprises and small businesses alike are evaluating different service providers for nearly every aspect of business operations, from how their workplaces are set up to the state of their IT infrastructure.

EUCafrica is helping South African organisations to discover how Citrix and Azure come together for superior performance, increased security and a better user experience — all while simplifying management and reducing total costs.

Citrix on Azure solutions can:

Reduce Azure virtual machine costs by 19% to 22%;

Increase user density threefold; and

Improve user response time by 6%.

Given these potential benefits, EUCafrica has invested heavily in ensuring they are best placed to deliver these and other benefits to clients.

‘Select group’

Norman Annette, MD of EUCafrica, said: “Only a select group of Citrix partners are awarded Citrix Platinum CSA status, an award that reflects a leading level commercial cooperation with Citrix, aligned with the highest levels of technical specialisation across Citrix Workspace solutions. When deciding which partner to engage for delivery of a new Citrix on Azure platform or migration of an existing RDS or Citrix solution to Azure, customers should evaluate a combination of Citrix CSA status, Microsoft Competency status, solution area specialisations, product certifications, the experience of technically certified staff and, last but not least, active customer Citrix on Azure usage. Taking this holistic approach to Citrix partner evaluation will result in the best chance of success for optimising your Citrix on Azure solution investment.

For these reasons, we were determined to build upon our Microsoft Gold Cloud platform and longstanding Citrix Gold partner status by adding the Citrix Platinum CSA certification. Our expertise and focus are pinpointed on ensuring that we lead the South African market in delivering Citrix on Azure solutions that provide the best end-user experience and highest levels of information security combined with the lowest total cost of ownership.

Only Citrix on Azure Desktop as a Service solutions can take advantage of Windows Virtual Desktop entitlements to ensure that delivery of Windows 10 desktops and applications is as cost-effective as possible. You cannot do the same with AWS, Google, Oracle Cloud or other public, private or hybrid cloud platforms because only Azure provides the Windows 10 Multi-Session OS. Our class-leading Citrix and Microsoft credentials, combined with our demonstrable track record of delivering Citrix on Azure, should reassure customers that they are working with the best when they engage EUCafrica.

To learn more about these Citrix on Azure capabilities, download the white paper or e-mail EUCafrica for further information.

About EUCafrica

The team at EUCafrica has advised, guided and supported leading South African organisations through the end-user computing transformation process and has the skills and experience to ensure a smooth path to a transformed, optimised, secure and cost-effective EUC environment.