Fibre break knocks out Telkom’s network

Damage to a fibre cable that occurred at 8am on Tuesday knocked out big chunks of Telkom’s network. The company has appealed to affected customers for patience.

The damage is affecting mobile, fixed-LTE and fibre customers on Telkom’s network in the north of Gauteng as well as Limpopo province, Rustenburg in the North West and parts of Mpumalanga.

The fibre cable was damaged along the old Johannesburg/Pretoria road, Telkom said. It did not say what caused the damage.

“Customers on Telkom’s Internet service will experience congestion on the Telkom network,” the company said in an e-mailed statement issued at 11.25am.

“We request your patience as our technicians make every effort to bring services back in the affected areas.”

Downdetector, a website that provides updates on problems on telecommunications carrier and Internet service provider infrastructure, showed a sharp rise in reported incidents from Telkom customersshortly before 8am. At of the time of writing at midday, the problems appeared to persisting.