TCS+ | First Distribution on the latest and greatest cloud technologies

The pace of innovation in the cloud space is breathtaking. Gone are the days when the cloud was just about virtual machines and storage; today, it is a dynamic ecosystem, constantly introducing features that are fundamentally transforming how businesses operate, from the smallest start-ups to the largest enterprises.

Preegan Chetty, Azure product manager at First Distribution, returns to TechCentral’s TCS+ to discuss some of the latest and most exciting features available in the Azure cloud environment and how businesses are leveraging those capabilities to facilitate growth.

This is the third in a series of three episodes with Chetty and First Distribution. Episode one covered cloud cost optimisation in Azure and episode two looked at how businesses can manage the complexities of data residency in hybrid cloud environments.

In this episode, Chetty delves into:

The benefits cloud-based IT environments offer over on-prem installations and how they help companies experiment and adopt new technologies faster;

How businesses can ensure they are able to keep pace with new technologies so they are not left behind;

How South African businesses are using the newest AI tools in Azure to build new products and services;

How to approach responsible AI development in the cloud;

How cloud AI tools can help with code modernisation;

How small businesses can take advantage of cloud technology; and

Emerging cloud technologies to keep an eye on.

This discussion is not to be missed.

