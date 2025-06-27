TCS+ | First Distribution on data governance in hybrid cloud environments

Data is the lifeblood of every organisation, driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences and influencing strategic decisions.

But managing this invaluable asset has never been more challenging. Hybrid IT environments – where some organisational data sits in the cloud other data resides in on-premises infrastructure – only adds to this complexity.

In this second episode in a series of three delving into the ins and outs of Azure cloud deployments, Preegan Chetty, Azure product manager at First Distribution, discusses the data governance procedures that ensure organisational data is stored in the most useful, cost-effective and compliant ways.

The first episode centred on effective cost management techniques for the Azure cloud environment. You can watch that episode here.

In this episode, Chetty delves into:

Why the complexity of data governance increases when organisations migrate from on-premises to hybrid cloud environments;

The factors organisations should consider when deciding which data they should keep where;

What Dora legislation is and how it affects the hybrid data strategies of South African organisations;

Other legislation impacting data governance in South Africa;

The tools Azure provides to help data architects structure distributed data in ways that do not have a negative impact on performance;

Data governance for disaster recovery; and

The impact data governance decisions have on an organisation’s cloud costs.

