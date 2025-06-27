A smarter path to SQL modernisation: what we learnt from Altron’s Azure Arc briefing

In a world where data sprawls across clouds, data centres and edge locations, managing it all has become a messy, expensive challenge. That’s what brought IT leaders, CIOs and database professionals to The Archer at Melrose Arch, where Altron Digital Business hosted a crisp, early-morning session on one of the most promising solutions to this sprawl: Azure Arc-enabled SQL Server and SQL Pay-As-You-Go licensing.

This wasn’t a product showcase. It was a conversation about control. About flexibility. About managing modern workloads without multiplying complexity. Delegates walked away with a lot more than just a good breakfast.

Complexity is growing – Azure Arc simplifies it

Altron’s experts laid it out plainly. Most businesses today run workloads across a mix of environments: public cloud, private cloud, on-prem. Each comes with its own tools, its own quirks, its own rules. Azure Arc cuts through it all.

It lets you manage your SQL Server estate, whether it lives in Azure, AWS, VMware or a basement server, through a single control plane. From the Azure portal, teams can view their entire environment, apply consistent policies, enforce security baselines and even run Azure-native services on non-Azure infrastructure.

Businesses don’t have to move their data. They just gain the visibility they need over it, bringing order to the sprawl. That means faster response, fewer mistakes and better outcomes for IT and the business.

SQL Pay-As-You-Go changes the cost conversation

One of the standout takeaways was the impact of SQL Pay-As-You-Go licensing. Traditional SQL licensing is rigid. It demands long-term commitments, even when workloads are seasonal or short-lived.

Now, organisations can pay per core, per month, with no upfront licence costs, and no overprovisioning. If usage drops at night or over weekends, so do the costs. For any business running SQL Server 2012 or newer, that’s a compelling proposition.

It also simplifies compliance. Pay-as-you-go customers get access to extended security updates, automatically billed and automatically cancelled when they upgrade or migrate. That means less risk and fewer headaches as older instances near their end of support.

Visibility, governance and security at scale

Delegates were especially interested in the operational side of Arc-enabled SQL. Through Azure, teams can:

Query all connected SQL Server instances (wherever they’re hosted) by version, edition, operating system or location;

Flag databases that haven’t been backed up or aren’t encrypted;

Pin dashboards that show environment-wide trends and exceptions;

Apply Azure Policy and GitOps to ensure zero-touch configuration of Kubernetes clusters; and

Let developers self-serve virtual machine operations using role-based access.

In plain terms? IT teams can manage their environments as if they’re one estate, even when they’re not. That’s a big shift for IT teams burdened by platform sprawl and tool fatigue.

It is not just about efficiency. It’s about resilience. When governance, compliance and security are built-in, not bolted on, the risk profile improves. That matters when regulatory pressure is rising and cyberthreats keep evolving.

Real stories, real relevance

This wasn’t theory alone. Altron’s speakers shared real-world instances of how South African businesses can use Azure Arc to simplify SQL management, reduce their operational overhead and drive value from hybrid IT investments.

Delegates heard how companies can consolidate visibility over SQL Servers running in a mix of environments, some in Azure, some in legacy data centres, bringing them under unified governance without any required migration.

Another example highlighted cost savings from turning off underutilised SQL Servers during off-peak hours. With pay-as-you-go, the financial model is able to catch up with the operational reality.

The road ahead

As the session ended, one thing became clear: Azure Arc should no longer be seen as just an “add-o”. It’s a true strategic enabler for businesses navigating the complexities of hybrid and multi-cloud IT. It allows entities to modernise their data strategy at their own pace, without being forced into full migration and without sacrificing control.

For many attendees, this was a reframing moment. The question is no longer whether you can manage and scale your SQL Server estate but whether you can do so in a way that’s secure, cost-efficient and adaptable to what’s next.

With Azure Arc and SQL Pay-As-You-Go, that answer is now within reach.

If you missed the session, reach out to Altron Digital Business for a recap or tailored walkthrough. The future of database management is hybrid, and it’s already here.

