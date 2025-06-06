The future of database management is hybrid. Are you ready?

In our digital times, data isn’t just a byproduct of business – it’s the engine. But as entities race to modernise, they’re hitting a familiar roadblock: managing SQL Server estates that are spread across on-premises systems, multiple clouds and even the edge.

It’s no longer enough to think in terms of “cloud-first” or “on-prem-only”. The real question is: how do we manage data securely, efficiently and intelligently, regardless of where it may live?

That’s the focus of Altron Digital Business’s upcoming Executive Breakfast Briefing on Thursday, 12 June, at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch. The theme, “Discover Future-Ready Database Solutions: Azure Arc & SQL Pay-As-You-Go”, dives into how firms can unlock agility, cost-efficiency and control in a world that grows more hybrid every day.

If you’re wrestling with the complexity of managing sprawling SQL environments, a shortage of skilled, experienced technical staff, or are simply looking to better align your IT operations with a modern, cloud-smart strategy, this session was made for you.

Why data estate management needs a rethink

Let’s face it. Conventional database management models haven’t kept up with the pace of change. IT leaders are now tasked with delivering 24/7 availability, real-time analytics and rock-solid security without the luxury of predictable environments or unlimited budgets.

The future is undeniably hybrid. That means managing SQL workloads not just in the cloud, but also on-premises, in co-located data centres and even on edge devices. Yet many entities still operate with fragmented tools and siloed teams, which leads to operational inefficiencies, compliance gaps and reactive firefighting.

What’s needed is a new approach, one that unifies management across platforms, enables scalability on demand and gives businesses the power to modernise without disrupting what already works.

Azure Arc and SQL Pay-As-You-Go: a gamechanger

This is where Azure Arc-enabled SQL Server and SQL Pay-As-You-Go licensing comes into play.

With Azure Arc, Microsoft has extended the reach of Azure services beyond the cloud, giving businesses a single pane of glass to manage their entire SQL Server estate. Whether it’s running on Azure, VMware, AWS or a dusty old on-premises server, Azure Arc brings consistency, visibility and control to it all.

Paired with SQL Pay-As-You-Go, organisations get unmatched licensing flexibility. Instead of locking into long-term agreements or paying for idle resources, you pay per core, per month, which is ideal for dynamic workloads or short-term projects. Add to that automated backups, patching, security assessments and centralised policy management, and you have a smarter, leaner database operation.

At the upcoming briefing, Altron experts will unpack how this model simplifies management, enhances security posture, maintains compliance and futureproofs your SQL environments.

What you’ll gain from the session

This session couldn’t be further from a product pitch. Rather, it’s a road map to operational excellence in the age of hybrid IT. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Unmatched flexibility and scalability: Discover how Azure Arc extends Azure’s capabilities (like Microsoft Defender for Cloud, policy-based access and Purview governance) to any infrastructure. That means consistent monitoring, governance and security, whether your data is on-prem or in the cloud.

Discover how Azure Arc extends Azure’s capabilities (like Microsoft Defender for Cloud, policy-based access and Purview governance) to any infrastructure. That means consistent monitoring, governance and security, whether your data is on-prem or in the cloud. Unified m anagement : Understand how Azure Arc-enabled SQL Server offers a single control plane to manage, monitor and optimise your entire SQL estate. This is a huge win for teams that find themselves bogged down by platform sprawl and manual processes.

Understand how Azure Arc-enabled SQL Server offers a single control plane to manage, monitor and optimise your entire SQL estate. This is a huge win for teams that find themselves bogged down by platform sprawl and manual processes. Smarter licensing, better ROI: Explore how SQL Pay-As-You-Go helps limit licensing overhead, increase predictability and scale resources only when you need them. It’s a modern approach to cost control that doesn’t compromise on performance or security.

Explore how SQL Pay-As-You-Go helps limit licensing overhead, increase predictability and scale resources only when you need them. It’s a modern approach to cost control that doesn’t compromise on performance or security. Expert guidance: Hear directly from Altron Digital Business’ solution experts about how companies like yours are already implementing these technologies to boost agility, cut downtime and support innovation.

Why you should attend

If you’re a CIO, IT decision maker or data strategy lead, this breakfast isn’t just an event – it’s an opportunity to reframe your approach to database management.

As business demands intensify, the question is no longer whether your database strategy can scale, but whether it can do so securely, efficiently and without holding your transformation back. This session will show you how to get there, with clarity, confidence and the right technology at your side.

Space is limited. Secure your seat and enjoy fresh insights (and breakfast) in one of Johannesburg’s finest venues, the Archer Restaurant & Eatery at The Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch.

Let’s build the future of database management, together. Register here to secure your seat.