TCS+ | The future of mobile money, with MTN’s Kagiso Mothibi

Mobile money has an increasingly vital role to play in South Africa’s economy, despite the fact that the country boasts an advanced financial services sector.

That’s the view of Kagiso Mothibi, CEO of Fintech at MTN South Africa, who was sharing his views in a recent interview with TechCentral’s TCS+ (watch it below) in which he discusses the broader fintech vision for the network operator and its role in driving innovation across the group.

But what is it about mobile money services that is attracting South African consumers to products like MTN’s MoMo, and what role do these platforms fulfil in the broader financial services ecosystem?

Mothibi unpacks this in detail in the interview. He also discusses:

Why South Africa has proved to be a tougher mobile money market to crack than many other countries in Africa;

How the South African market differs from others in which MTN operates;

Who the target market is for MoMo – is it the unbanked and underbanked, or does MTN also have plans to serve well-heeled customers, too?

What’s driving the growth in MoMo services in South Africa and why;

What MTN’s fintech portfolio houses today and the company’s plans to expand this in the coming years;

The recent launched of MoMo Pay, how it works and how MTN is onboarding merchants;

What pain points MoMo Pay addresses in the payments ecosystem; and

What the future holds for the fintech business in South Africa – and how product innovation locally is being deployed in other MTN markets across the continent.

