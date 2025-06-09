FlySafair now accepts flight bookings via AI

Low-cost airline FlySafair has launched an AI chatbot called Lindi that will allow customers to book tickets, change seats and get travel information.

Still in pilot, Lindi is integrated into WhatsApp, so frequent flyers don’t even need to use the FlySafair app to book a flight or book a new seat. Additional functionality will be added soon, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

“AI and Lindi provide an opportunity to offer what is effectively a free private travel assistant to each customer at scale. We are excited about building on her potential to enhance our customer services,” said chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon. “The interactions are not only very natural, but she helps people get things done.”

Lindi was developed by Stubber, a technology company founded in South Africa.

“Lindi is a testament to the potential of AI in delivering exceptional customer service and next-level business process automation,” said Stubber MD Guy Duncan in the statement.

“There are a number of AI assistants that have been created by airlines to help with general information about flying and destinations, but Lindi is the first that can assist customers with their bookings,” said Gordon.

The airline emphasised that the Lindi AI tool is still in beta. New bookings can only be made for a single passenger — for now. It also excludes business class, infant, group and travel agent bookings. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

