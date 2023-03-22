Geoffrey Qhena appointed as chairman of Telkom

Telkom has appointed Geoffrey Qhena is an independent non-executive director. Qhena will be appointed to chair the JSE-listed telecommunications operator’s board with effect from 4 April.

Qhena, a former CEO of the state-owned Industrial Development Corporation, is replacing Sello Moloko as Telkom chairman. Moloko will step down by 31 March.

“Qhena has experience serving as a non-executive director and chair on boards of listed and unlisted companies,” Telkom said in a statement to shareholders. He currently serves on the boards of Investec Bank and Exxaro Resources as a non-executive director and chairman respectively.

In addition to his appointment to the board, he will chair the group’s nominations committee and will de a member of the remuneration committee.

Qhena has an honours degree in accounting science and is accredited as a chartered accountant. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media