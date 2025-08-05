Ghana tells MultiChoice to cut DStv prices – or else

Ghana has demanded that the local unit of MultiChoice Group to reduce subscription fees by 30% by 7 August or risk suspension of its broadcasting licence, Daily Graphic reported.

The country wants the operator of DStv to reduce prices to align with what it charges in other peer markets and to reflect recent gains in the local currency, the Accra-based state-owned newspaper reports on its website, citing minister of communication, digital technology innovation Samuel Nartey George.

The company’s 15% price hike in April was unwarranted at a time that the cedi was appreciating, Graphic cited George as saying. The company had proposed during negotiations to maintain current subscription fees while suspending the repatriation of revenues to its headquarters but the minister declined that option, it said.

It is not tenable to reduce the DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by the minister

The Ghanaian cedi has appreciated by 40% against the dollar this year. MultiChoice charges the same content in the premium bouquet at US$83 in Ghana compared with $29 in Nigeria, according to the minister.

The company in a statement said it isn’t possible to ease subscription rates to match the minister’s proposal.

“It is not tenable to reduce the DStv subscription fees in the manner proposed by the minister,” it said. MultiChoice strives to keep subscription fees “as low as possible, despite the extremely challenging competitive and macroeconomic environment in which we operate, without compromising on customer choice and the quality of the services we offer”. — (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

