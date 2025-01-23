Honor X9c smartphone feels like it was custom-made for Mzansi

Global technology brand Honor has announced the upcoming launch of the eagerly awaited Honor X9c, the latest addition to its acclaimed X Series line-up.

Introducing the next generation of the durable and powerful Honor X Series, the Honor X9c arrives with exciting enhancements to the user experience, blending exceptional durability with comprehensive protection, long-lasting battery and AI photography capabilities, and offering an advanced AI experience – all encased in a sleek and stunning design.

To highlight the device’s durability, Honor will put the Honor X9c through a series of tests during the brand’s upcoming launch event. This elevated experience aims to offer users a unique opportunity to gain a first-hand look, feel and experience of the device through exciting games.

Here are four breakthroughs set to inspire tech-savvy South Africans to switch to Honor:

Optimal durability with drop, heat and water Resistance : The Honor X9c offers top-tier durability with its 2m drop-resistant anti-drop display, an all-weather battery (-30°C to 55°C), and IP65M-rated water and dust protection. Its robust design, including ultra-tempered glass and 3D corner protection, ensures reliability in any environment.

The Honor X9c offers top-tier durability with its 2m drop-resistant anti-drop display, an all-weather battery (-30°C to 55°C), and IP65M-rated water and dust protection. Its robust design, including ultra-tempered glass and 3D corner protection, ensures reliability in any environment. Enduring power with enhanced safety and fast charging: As the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large 6 600mAh silicon-carbon battery, the Honor X9c sets a new standard in battery innovation. Users can enjoy a full day of seamless use, with up to 4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of online video playback on a single charge. Additionally, the AI enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 50 minutes when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired Honor SuperCharge rapidly revives the battery for extended usage.

As the industry’s first smartphone with an ultra-large 6 600mAh silicon-carbon battery, the Honor X9c sets a new standard in battery innovation. Users can enjoy a full day of seamless use, with up to 4 hours of music streaming and 25.8 hours of online video playback on a single charge. Additionally, the AI enables the device to maintain continuous calls for up to 50 minutes when the battery drops to 2%, while the 66W wired Honor SuperCharge rapidly revives the battery for extended usage. AI-powered smartphone photography experience: The Honor X9c’s 108-megapixel AI camera with OIS and a large 1/1.67-inch sensor delivers detailed, bright images. It features 3x lossless zoom, three portrait modes, and AI tools like Motion Sensing and Eraser, ensuring ultra-clear shots and simplified editing.

The Honor X9c’s 108-megapixel AI camera with OIS and a large 1/1.67-inch sensor delivers detailed, bright images. It features 3x lossless zoom, three portrait modes, and AI tools like Motion Sensing and Eraser, ensuring ultra-clear shots and simplified editing. Smart user experience in stylish design: Boasting an ultra-slim design and a refined titanium finish, the Honor X9c is exceptionally lightweight and sleek, weighing just 189g and measuring 7.98mm in thickness.

