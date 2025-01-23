Glovent launches advanced speed management for residential estates

Glovent Solutions has announced the launch of its innovative “Estate Speed Management” feature, designed specifically for residential estates and gated communities in South Africa, and integrated into the Glovent mobile app. This cutting-edge system leverages advanced speed-enforcement technology to promote safety and order within communities.

Speeding in residential areas poses significant risks, particularly in areas frequented by children, pets and pedestrians. The prevalence of speeding not only increases the likelihood of accidents but also contributes to a heightened sense of insecurity among residents, which is fundamentally at odds with the very raison d’être of security estates. Communities often struggle to balance the need for accessibility with the imperative of safety. By implementing practical speed management measures, residential estates can create a safer and more secure environment, promoting peace of mind for all residents.

For more information, visit www.glovent.co.za

The new Speed Management system from Glovent integrates with leading speed camera providers and systems, many of which are already in place on estates, and uses the market-leading Glovent mobile app to notify residents of offences timeously, effectively quickly deterring reckless driving behaviour. By doing so, it significantly reduces the likelihood of accidents, fostering a safer environment for all residents.

In most estates, speed penalties are currently posted to residents’ accounts manually and sent out monthly on their levy statements. This can mean up to four weeks between the offence happening and the resident notification taking place, during which time no effective behaviour modification or safety enhancement will take place. This is the problem that the new Glovent Speed Management solution effectively addresses.

With the Glovent mobile app ensuring timely and direct notifications, community residents can now react to speed penalties immediately, and also easily view and pay their penalties with unparalleled convenience. This efficiency translates to a safer community sooner, which is Speed Management’s primary objective.

How it works

The Speed Management system operates through a streamlined process that begins with Glovent Solutions retrieving penalties from the enforcement provider. Each penalty is then meticulously verified to ensure that it is valid and therefore enforceable. Once verified, residents are promptly notified of their penalty through the Glovent mobile app, ensuring they have easy access to this information. Finally, penalty revenues are collected directly via the app, facilitating a swift and seamless experience for both residents and community management.

Key benefits of Glovent’s Speed Management service

Faster processing and behaviour modification: Speed penalties are processed and issued significantly quicker than traditional methods, leading to earlier deterrence of speeding violations.

Speed penalties are processed and issued significantly quicker than traditional methods, leading to earlier deterrence of speeding violations. Quicker collection of revenues: Integrating payment systems allows residents to pay penalties swiftly and conveniently, minimising delays. With the Glovent mobile app, users can easily settle speed penalties with just a few taps.

Integrating payment systems allows residents to pay penalties swiftly and conveniently, minimising delays. With the Glovent mobile app, users can easily settle speed penalties with just a few taps. Customisable control for community managers: Communities can set up and control the system according to their unique requirements, including specifying where penalties are sent and allowing early settlement discounts.

Communities can set up and control the system according to their unique requirements, including specifying where penalties are sent and allowing early settlement discounts. Live management portal: Community managers have access to a live portal that displays real-time data on speed penalties issued and collections thereof, providing transparency and accountability.

Glovent Speed Management … at your fingertips! For more information, visit www.glovent.co.za. Book a free demo by e-mailing [email protected].

About the Glovent smartphone app

Introducing the Glovent Mobile App – a ground-breaking tool for community and estate management that redefines how residents interact with their environment. This cutting-edge platform boasts a user-friendly design that enhances connectivity, streamlines operations and nurtures a thriving community spirit.

Residents can conveniently access vital information, receive real-time updates from community managers, book facilities, generate visitor access codes and submit helpdesk requests, all from their mobile devices. With its intuitive layout and extensive features, the Glovent mobile app makes community engagement and management effortless, becoming an essential resource for contemporary living.

About the Glovent Administrator Portal

At the core of the Glovent mobile app lies the Administrator Portal, a powerful tool for effective community management. This versatile web application is expertly designed to support communities of all sizes, providing management committees with a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance daily operations with remarkable efficiency.

With its easy-to-navigate interface, the Administrator Portal enables seamless communication and robust administrative functions. It empowers administrators to efficiently manage and coordinate various facets of community life, ensuring smooth operations for everyone involved.

Read more articles by Glovent Solutions on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: