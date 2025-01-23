NEC XON, SkyWire partner to deliver OneWeb services in rural South Africa

NEC XON, in partnership with SkyWire, has successfully deployed an innovative OneWeb satellite solution tailored to meet the connectivity challenges faced by rural communities and remote enterprises across South Africa.

Through this collaboration, NEC XON and SkyWire have provided a cutting-edge, high-availability solution that supports both mobile and fixed connectivity applications in hard-to-reach areas, addressing critical needs in community services, disaster recovery and diverse business sectors.

Voter enrolment in rural areas

One of SkyWire’s initial OneWeb applications is a unique mobile solution designed to support voter enrolment in rural communities.

Tasked with tight deadlines, NEC XON and SkyWire coordinated resources rapidly from initial notification to final deployment within two weeks.

The team worked tirelessly to install and test the solution aboard a mobile community service centre in time for its presentation by the Western Cape Premier in parliament. This installation included a specially sourced self-levelling bracket to accommodate rural terrain, ensuring reliable connectivity in remote locations.

The OneWeb solution offered by NEC XON provides a seamless, high-availability network

“The OneWeb solution offered by NEC XON provides a seamless, high-availability network. It directly connects to satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO), ensuring uninterrupted service even in the most remote locations,” said SkyWire chief commercial officer Johan Botha.

Faried Souma, GM of wireless solutions at NEC XON, said: “The partnership with SkyWire exemplifies our ability to meet the diverse connectivity needs of remotely accessed, business-critical applications, enabling real-time decision making and enhancing operational resilience.”

End-to-end connectivity solution for rural applications

NEC XON’s OneWeb solution provides an answer where terrestrial towers aren’t available. This includes areas like the Northern Cape and the Karoo, where using clear line of sight over longer distances is problematic due to mountainous terrain. LEO satellites offer higher speeds, low latencies (about 70ms compared to over 600ms with geostationary satellites), and dependable uptime even in rugged areas. This LEO satellite solution allows SkyWire to deliver reliable service where traditional networks cannot reach, with faster installations and reduced operational costs.

The NEC XON OneWeb deployment goes beyond hardware. NEC XON’s fully configured satellite user terminals and SkyWire’s trained technical teams ensure smooth and efficient installations. A unique management interface provides SkyWire with visibility of all customer terminals, enhancing proactive maintenance and support capabilities.

Customers now have access to enhanced connectivity solutions, whether for mobile applications in social development, healthcare or government services, or as a primary or backup connectivity option for industries like mining, retail and construction.

Building on a trusted partnership

SkyWire’s decision to partner with NEC XON for the OneWeb satellite solution reflects the strength of their longstanding relationship. Over the years, NEC XON has supported SkyWire’s expansion, including significant deployments of NEC-licensed spectrum microwave equipment. This partnership has proven essential in delivering innovative solutions such as OneWeb, allowing SkyWire to provide unmatched service to customers even in remote and challenging locations.

“NEC XON’s dedication and expertise in delivering a satellite solution with OneWeb that meets SkyWire’s high standards of connectivity has been invaluable,” said Botha. “The team’s commitment to meeting tight deadlines and supporting our mission is something we greatly value as we continue to grow our service offerings.”

Expanding access to new sectors and communities

The success of the OneWeb deployment has drawn interest from a variety of sectors eager to benefit from low-latency, high-availability connectivity. Moving forward, NEC XON and SkyWire plan to expand OneWeb services into sectors such as mining, oil and gas, and border security, with additional focus on the retail and banking sectors. By delivering powerful connectivity in remote areas, the OneWeb solution is poised to play a transformative role in South Africa’s digital future.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East, and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.

About SkyWire

SkyWire is South Africa’s largest independent wireless network service provider, delivering premium enterprise connectivity solutions and dynamic, scalable cloud services. With a national footprint spanning over 400 high sites and comprehensive geographic coverage, SkyWire offers a unified next-generation network, providing tailored connectivity, cloud, hosting, voice and security solutions to sectors such as corporate, government, mining, education and agriculture. SkyWire’s fully redundant network, supported by a national network operations centre for 24/7 monitoring and support, guarantees seamless connectivity, communication and business continuity. Learn more at www.skywire.co.za.

Read more articles by NEC XON on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: