Boost your income with the Mind the Speed affiliate programme

Finding simple and effective ways to supplement your income is more important than ever. Mind the Speed, one of South Africa’s leading fibre internet service providers, offers an exciting opportunity to earn extra income through its affiliate programme. By referring reliable, high-speed internet services to your network, you can grow your earnings while empowering others with premium connectivity.

Why choose Mind the Speed?

Mind the Speed has built a solid reputation as a trusted provider of fibre internet solutions in South Africa. The company stands out by offering:

True uncapped fibre: Enjoy unrestricted browsing and streaming with no fair-use policies

High-speed connections: Fast and seamless internet tailored for both homes and businesses

Top-tier customer service: Exceptional support and simple, transparent packages designed for user convenience.

With Mind the Speed, you’re not just promoting an internet service – you’re offering a premium, hassle-free experience that customers can trust.

Earn competitive commissions

The Mind the Speed affiliate programme is designed to reward your efforts generously. For every successful referral, you earn:

R250 for each fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) sign-up

R500 for every fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) referral

Whether you’re tapping into your personal network or reaching out to local businesses, your earning potential is entirely in your hands.

Affiliate programme benefits

Partnering with Mind the Speed offers a range of advantages that make earning extra income simple and rewarding:

Attractive payouts: Competitive commissions allow you to maximise your earnings

Credible brand: Mind the Speed's strong market reputation makes referrals easier to convert

Easy-to-use platform: A user-friendly system simplifies the sign-up and sharing process

How the affiliate programme works

Joining the Mind the Speed affiliate programme is straightforward and hassle-free. Here’s how you can start earning:

Sign up: Register as an affiliate on the Mind the Speed affiliate portal

Get your unique code: Receive a personalised affiliate code to share with your network

Promote: Encourage friends, family and businesses to sign up for Mind the Speed's fibre internet services using your code

Earn: Once their installation and activation are complete, you'll receive your payout

Payment schedule: Commissions are processed monthly and paid out on the 15th of every month, ensuring a steady income flow

Get started with helpful resources

To help you effectively promote Mind the Speed’s services, you can explore detailed information on:

Residential packages : Discover the best fibre solutions for homes

: Discover the best fibre solutions for homes Business packages : Learn about robust connectivity options for businesses

Join the affiliate programme today

Why wait to start earning? Sign up for the Mind the Speed affiliate programme and transform your network into a reliable source of income. Help others stay connected with South Africa’s trusted fibre internet solutions while enjoying the financial rewards.

For more information, contact us at [email protected] or call 010 007 1288. Take the first step toward boosting your income – join now.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

