How smart home solutions can bring immediate value to subscribers and operators

In 2000, the whole of Africa had less international Internet bandwidth than Luxembourg, a country the size of the US state of Rhode Island. Now, two decades later, Internet access continues to grow in Africa, with more than 450 million people now connected to the Internet.

Despite this progress, more than 60% of the population still remains offline, with an abundance of connectivity gaps preventing much of the African population from realising the full benefits of the Internet.

The solution to expanding Internet access across the continent lies with mobile networks. Globally, the broadband services market is currently valued around US$330-billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2020 to 2027¹. Conversely, the five-year CAGR for telecommunications operator-provided broadband access is a low single-digit figure in most mature markets , leaving service providers to look for opportunities to bundle broadband with complementary services in order to retain their market share.

This is where smart home solutions for service providers and operators can really optimise their revenue and growth.

Broadband networks are driving the new age of smart homes, with Wi-Fi network access points and mesh capabilities being used to extend wireless networks throughout the home. Smart home solutions can simplify home control as much as possible, giving consumers the control necessary to monitor their home on a zone/room level. Powers such as turning all lights in your living room off, checking the average temperature in your home, or simulating the presence while you’re away to ward off would-be intruders become possible all with the tap of a button.

Smart home solutions

Adding smart home solutions to the broadband portfolio is an excellent way to extend the utility of fixed and mobile broadband data plans and increase average revenue per user (Arpu). Operators can earn revenues from smart device sales, minimise acquisition costs and create new revenue streams by expanding their portfolio with complementary devices and services.

Smart home solutions complement fixed and mobile broadband data plans in quantitative ways and create long-term value for operators. By pairing smart home solutions with all-inclusive data plans, service providers and operators can add utility without increasing the cost of users’ existing plans, making data plans stickier, helping retain existing customers.

Smart home solutions also help increase satisfaction among existing customers through convenient and life-enriching products and services. Providers can extend the value of their brand with fully customisable smart components, building consumer trust, while also offering a broad array of smart home components to complement data packages on a single, integrated bill for optimal customer convenience.

The Radisys Reach Smart Home solution is a full suite of interoperable devices, a controlling mobile application, and a gateway to enable service providers to offer their customers convenient packages for safety, security and smart energy management. The Reach Smart Home solution makes it possible for consumers to connect and control nearly any wired device with an on/off switch with smart plugs, sensors and controllers for an interoperable, multi-vendor device ecosystem.

Radisys offers a comprehensive smart home solution set, fully customisable and brandable for operators to extend the utility of their data plans, grow Arpu and create new revenue streams. Hardware, software and a mobile app allow operators to quickly go to market with a comprehensive one-stop solution for their subscribers’ needs.

As interest in the connected home continues to grow, broadband service providers and network operators have an opportunity to overlay smart home services with their data plans to extend their utility, which creates an opportunity grow Arpu and increase customer loyalty with life-enriching sticky services. Vendors like Radisys alleviate the guesswork for operators with flexible business model options and integration support to help them develop an attractive product offering.