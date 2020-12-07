HP names new Africa MD - TechCentral

HP, the printing and PC devices company spun out of Hewlett-Packard, has appointed Bradley Pulford as its new vice president and MD for the Africa region with immediate effect.

Pulford joins HP from Dell Technologies, where he held several leadership positions including most recently as executive senior director for channel and distribution in Africa. He was also interim marketing lead for Middle East, Russia, Africa and Turkey.

In all, he has 25 years of experience in operations and management in the IT sector.

“Pulford will also lead several ongoing strategic initiatives for HP in Africa,” HP said in a statement on Monday. “Among these are advancing the company’s diversity and inclusion vision across the continent, supporting education projects that removing barriers to doing business for young entrepreneurs, and broadly deploying future technologies and innovations, including virtual reality and 3D solutions.”

HP was created in 2015 when Hewlett-Packard spun out its PC and printer divisions to create the company. The company’s enterprise product and business services divisions were spun out at the same time to create a separate business called Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

HP’s focus areas include PCs and printers (including 3D printers). — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media