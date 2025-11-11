Huawei Cloud named ‘carrier hybrid cloud’ leader in sub-Saharan Africa

At AfricaCom 2025, GlobalData, a top data analytics and consulting company, unveiled its latest industry white paper, “Unleashing the Potential of Carrier-Grade Hybrid Cloud in Sub-Saharan Africa 2025”, highlighting key insights into the region’s evolving hybrid cloud landscape.

Based on comprehensive research across 13 sub-Saharan countries and interviews with 25 leading telecoms carriers, the report named Huawei Cloud as the “carrier hybrid cloud” leader in sub-Saharan Africa, recognising its leadership in technological innovation and solid market performance.

Huawei Cloud ranked first

Based on GlobalData’s research, assessing both technology leadership and market performance metrics, Huawei Cloud secured the top position among carrier-grade hybrid cloud vendors in the region.

Microsoft was positioned second and also recognised as a “leader”, followed by AWS and Google as “dominant” players. VMware and Oracle were considered “challengers”.

From a market performance perspective, Huawei Cloud achieved the highest rating for expanding market presence and market differentiation, supported by its extensive solution offerings and deep telco expertise. The study evaluated vendors against three key metrics: market presence, market differentiation and telco expertise. Huawei demonstrated a stronger market push than its competitors, with Microsoft ranked second, followed by Google, AWS, VMware and Oracle.

In terms of technology leadership, Huawei Cloud achieved the number one aggregate score across seven major categories: Strategic Partnership, Performance and Reliability, Full Stack Infrastructure, Platform and Control, Professional Services, Big Data and Warehouse, and Artificial Intelligence. Huawei Cloud outperformed competitors in Strategic Partnership, Platform and Control, Professional Services, and Big Data and Warehouse, demonstrating a coherent and comprehensive capability across its carrier hybrid cloud portfolio.

Outlook for Carrier Hybrid Cloud in Africa

As Africa’s telecoms industry accelerates digital transformation, hybrid cloud is becoming the cornerstone for innovation. With rapid growth in mobile data, expanding fibre networks, and rising adoption of AI and fintech services, carrier-grade hybrid cloud will empower carriers to deliver secure, intelligent and scalable services that drive the continent’s next wave of digital growth. Huawei Cloud is committed to supporting this evolution, providing leading hybrid cloud solutions and deep telco expertise to help carriers succeed in the region.

