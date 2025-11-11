Avast Business: a complete, modern security stack

Small and mid-sized businesses face the same sophisticated cyberthreats as large enterprises but often lack the staff, time or budget to manage complex security estates.

Avast Business addresses that gap with a layered, cloud-managed platform that bundles next-generation endpoint protection, patch management, remote support, backup and more into a single management console: the Avast Business Hub. The result is enterprise-grade security delivered with SMB simplicity.

A unified product family for every business need

Avast’s business portfolio is designed to cover the common – and costly – failure points in small business IT:

Endpoint protection: Avast Essential, Premium and Ultimate Business Security provide next-gen antivirus, ransomware shields, phishing protection, web control and privacy features to protect devices and servers. These packages scale from single-site offices to organisations with hundreds of devices.

Patch management: Automated patch distribution for Windows and third-party applications drastically reduces the window of exposure and the administrative burden of manual updates. Avast’s team vets and stages patches so administrators can deploy at scale with confidence.

Automated patch distribution for Windows and third-party applications drastically reduces the window of exposure and the administrative burden of manual updates. Avast’s team vets and stages patches so administrators can deploy at scale with confidence. Remote support: Premium Remote Control is integrated into the Business Hub, allowing technicians to connect instantly to endpoints without deploying separate clients – speeding remediation while keeping management centralised.

Premium Remote Control is integrated into the Business Hub, allowing technicians to connect instantly to endpoints without deploying separate clients – speeding remediation while keeping management centralised. Backup and recovery: Cloud backup options help organisations protect critical file systems and servers without complicated on-premises infrastructure, delivering business continuity with minimal overhead.

Together these capabilities create an IT security stack that reduces complexity for busy administrators while delivering the protections modern businesses need.

Recent platform and licensing innovations

Avast continues to evolve both product features and how partners purchase and consume them. Two notable advances are particularly relevant to managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers:

Flexible billing / pay-as-you-go (PAYG): Recognising that fixed, prepaid licensing can lock partners into unused seats or upfront costs, Avast introduced flexible billing for Business Hub partners. This post-paid, prorated model charges only for active devices and services each day, delivering the cost control that dynamic MSP business models require. For resellers serving SMBs with fluctuating device counts, flexible billing reduces waste and simplifies cash flow management.

Recognising that fixed, prepaid licensing can lock partners into unused seats or upfront costs, Avast introduced for Business Hub partners. This post-paid, prorated model charges only for active devices and services each day, delivering the cost control that dynamic MSP business models require. For resellers serving SMBs with fluctuating device counts, flexible billing reduces waste and simplifies cash flow management. Continuous hub enhancements: The Avast Business Hub receives periodic feature releases and security improvements, including refined device management, better analytics and reporting, and deeper integrations for services like patching, backup and remote control. Release notes and data sheets indicate an ongoing cadence of improvements to keep the platform current and more manageable for partners.

Why these features matter in practice

For MSPs and IT teams, the combination of fully integrated endpoint protection, automated patching, cloud backup and remote remediation materially reduces mean time to resolution (MTTR) and administrative overhead. Patch automation stops attackers from exploiting known vulnerabilities; integrated remote control lets helpdesk technicians resolve issues without shipping hardware; and consolidated telemetry in the hub makes threat hunting and compliance reporting far simpler.

Flexible billing adds a final operational advantage: partners can scale up protection during busy seasons or new client roll-outs and scale down between projects – only paying for actual usage. That flexibility is especially beneficial for resellers operating in markets where cash flow and cost predictability are key.

Security and compliance tailwinds

Avast’s business solutions emphasise defence-in-depth and compliance: endpoint shields, secure web controls, data-protection features (like USB control) and centralised logging help organisations meet regulatory and audit requirements while reducing exposure to ransomware and phishing. The hub’s consolidated reporting also simplifies evidence collection for compliance programmes.

Avert IT Distribution: bringing Avast to Africa and surrounds

For organisations across Africa and neighbouring markets, accessing global security technology with regional support is essential. Avert IT Distribution serves as a local, trusted partner to bring Avast Business solutions to the region – offering localised licensing, training, technical integration and ongoing reseller support. Partnering with Avert ITD means local procurement, tailored onboarding and faster time to value for customers who need both global technology and local expertise.

AvertITD’s regional presence helps SMBs and MSPs navigate procurement, deployment and service models in currencies and compliance frameworks familiar to them – an important differentiator when adopting cloud-managed security at scale.

How to evaluate and deploy

Start with a risk map: inventory endpoints, servers and critical applications.

Use the Business Hub trial to test endpoint protection, patching and remote support workflows together.

For MSPs, evaluate flexible billing to align costs with variable workloads and customer billing patterns.

Engage Avert IT Distribution for local licensing options, technical onboarding and reseller programs to accelerate deployment.

Final thought

Avast Business offers a pragmatic, integrated stack for today’s security challenges: lightweight endpoint protection, automated patching, centralised backup and built-in remote support – all managed from one cloud console. With the addition of flexible billing and continuous hub improvements, partners gain operational and financial agility. And with Avert IT Distribution delivering local support across Africa, organisations can adopt enterprise-grade protections with the regional guidance they need.

Secure, simple and scalable – that’s the promise Avast brings to SMBs, and the promise becomes practical when paired with a regional distributor who understands the local market.

