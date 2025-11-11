NEC XON recognised as Cisco Gold Provider and Integrator

Following independent validation of multi-country delivery, 24×7 NOC/SOC and managed-service excellence – backed by proven references across sub-Saharan Africa – NEC XON has earned both Cisco Gold integrator and multinational Gold integrator in Middle East Africa region.

The recognitions confirm its ability to deliver enterprise-grade managed services at scale across Africa and the Middle East. The status results from NEC XON’s Cisco Gold journey, which started in 2021, and overall NEC commitment to Cisco partnership, investing in certified resources and infrastructure to design, build and operate complex Cisco architectures.

Last October, in collaboration with NEC (Nippon Electric Corporation) a Global Gold Provider, NEC XON achieved the Cisco Gold Provider designation, representing the highest level of Cisco’s “Provider” designation for managed services.

The recognition follows a rigorous, independent audit of NEC XON and other NEC affiliates technical capabilities, customer references, service delivery and support operations. For operator and enterprise customers across sub-Saharan Africa, it affirms that NEC XON can design, deliver and operate Cisco-based managed services with 24×7 coverage, audited processes and measurable outcomes.

Why it matters for customers

“This recognition isn’t just a badge – it’s independent proof that our managed networking and security services meet a global standard and deliver results where it matters: uptime, security and speed to value,” said Mauritz Kotze, Cisco business unit lead at NEC XON. “Across South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and beyond, our English- and French-speaking teams combine regional expertise with Cisco’s innovation to power our customers’ missions.”

Gold Provider status reduces risk and accelerates outcomes through audited delivery maturity, consistent onboarding, documented runbooks and proactive operations governed by defined response and change-control targets. Customers benefit from a single partner and unified SLA framework across multiple countries-ideal for telecommunications operators, banks and regulated enterprises that require standardised reporting, governance and compliance alignment.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. The holding company has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.africa.