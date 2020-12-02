Stephen van Coller reflects on two tough years at EOH - TechCentral

For the past two years, Stephen van Coller has been holding down one of the toughest CEO jobs in South Africa — attempting to lead IT services group EOH Holdings out of dire straits.

The former MTN Group executive, who joined EOH in September 2018, has been fighting a corruption storm since early 2019, when TechCentral first published details of why Microsoft terminated partner agreements with the JSE-listed firm and revealed that the US Securities and Exchange Commission had initiated an investigation.

Since then, its law firm, ENSafrica has uncovered shocking evidence of malfeasance in EOH’s public sector business unit. That culminated last week in the presentation by Van Coller and ENSafrica’s Steven Powell to the Zondo commission.

In this episode of the podcast, TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod asks Van Coller about his past two years at EOH, the impact it’s had on him personally, why he chose to be so transparent about the scale of corruption that was uncovered, and what happens next.

Van Coller also talks about EOH’s 2020 full-year financial results, which were published on Wednesday, and why he believes the group is now on the mend.

