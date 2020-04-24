Interview: Vivaldi CEO Jon von Tetzchner returns - TechCentral

Jon von Tetzchner, CEO of Vivaldi Technologies, returns to TechCentral for a fascinating discussion on the world of Web browsers.

Vivaldi this week launched version 3.0 of its desktop browser, while its Android version was released from beta.

In the podcast, Von Tetzchner, who is a co-founder of Norway’s Opera Software, talks about:

How Vivaldi is coping with the global Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

The origins of Vivaldi and why he believes it offers a compelling alternative to the browsers from technology giants such as Google, Microsoft and Apple.

Vivaldi’s business model and why it won’t charge users for its software.

What’s new in the desktop and Android versions of Vivaldi – including a tracker blocker and ad blocker.

The impact of ad blockers and tracker publishers on publishers and journalism and why these are off by default in Vivaldi.

Why a new funding model is needed for online journalism.

Why Big Tech needs to reined in through regulation to ensure user privacy.

Whether an iOS version of the software is in the works – it is, but it’s not that simple.

It’s a great discussion – don’t miss it!

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. This means you may copy and redistribute the material unmodified, but you must provide the appropriate credit to TechCentral, with a link to this page. — (c) 2020 NewsCentral Media