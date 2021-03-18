Interview: Why it's absolutely crucial to get CX right - TechCentral

Getting customer experience (CX) right could mean the difference between surviving and thriving, says Maxime Blanchard, Zendesk territory manager for South Africa, in this episode of the podcast.

In this podcast, hosted by Daniel Robus, Blanchard and Zendesk commercial account executive for Africa Erica Hall discuss the company’s recently published CX Report and its findings regarding CX in South Africa and the continent.

They explore how Zendesk is humanising CX, how customers are struggling to unlock the best of CX and where the areas of untapped potential sit within an organisation that is on a digital transformation journey.

Topics discussed in the podcast include:

The most notable trends in the Zendesk CX report;

Where companies are getting CX right in South Africa and where are they getting it wrong;

How Zendesk helps remove obstacles in the CX evolution of companies;

Why Blanchard and Hall are both passionate about the African market opportunity;

What they’re seeing as the game changer for clients to focus on for the next quarter;

What the next exciting things are coming out of Zendesk; and

Zendesk “customer happiness formula” event on 7 April.

Don’t miss this lively discussion — watch it or listen to it in full below. And to view the CX trends report, access it here.

Learn more

Are you curious to learn how to solve the customer happiness formula? The upcoming Zendesk Roadshow will distil all of the many components that drive customer happiness into a practical formula and framework.

Day one: “The art and science of creating exceptional customer experiences” will feature a leading consumer psychologist and a panel from Uber and Ford as well as CX expert and author of How Hard Is It to Be Your Customer?, the dean of the Customer Experience Leadership Institute, Majid Al Futtaim, who is also the customer success director at Zendesk.

will feature a leading consumer psychologist and a panel from Uber and Ford as well as CX expert and author of How Hard Is It to Be Your Customer?, the dean of the Customer Experience Leadership Institute, Majid Al Futtaim, who is also the customer success director at Zendesk. Day two: “From concept to reality: How it really works in Africa” will feature leading African CX strategist and business advisor Julia (Martin) Ahlfeldt and a panel discussion with Betika, one of Africa’s largest online betting platforms.

Register today for your free place at the roadshow.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence.