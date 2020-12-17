Jason Goodall stepping down at NTT - TechCentral

Former Dimension Data Group CEO Jason Goodall, who was appointed as CEO of Dimension Data parent NTT Ltd in mid-2019, will step down from his executive responsibilities next year.

In the CEO role, Goodall effectively looked after the global business of NTT, one of Japan’s largest companies, which acquired Dimension Data in 2010 in a £2.1-billion deal.

Abhijit Dubey will succeed Goodall as CEO of NTT Ltd next year. Dubey takes the role following more than two decades with global advisory firm McKinsey. He will join NTT in early February and formally step into his new role on 1 April.

Dubey will be based at NTT Ltd’s headquarters in London. Following a three-month handover period, Goodall will retire from his executive role on 30 June. He will remain as a director of both NTT Ltd and Dimension Data, as well as act as a strategic advisor for the NTT Venture Capital business. — © 2020 NewsCentral Media