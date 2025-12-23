Koos Bekker sells R2.5-billion in Naspers and Prosus shares

Naspers and Prosus chairman Koos Bekker has sold shares in both companies worth about R2.5-billion over three trading days, according to regulatory disclosures.

Filings published by Naspers and its European-listed subsidiary, global consumer technology investor Prosus, show that a family trust linked to Bekker disposed of shares in the two companies between 17 and 19 December 2025, with the proceeds earmarked for property development at hospitality venues in South Africa, the UK and Italy and owned by the Bekker family.

In the Naspers transaction, the trust sold 792 800 Naspers N ordinary shares through on-market trades on the JSE Limited, raising R860.5-million.

The transactions were undertaken to fund building operations at hospitality properties

The bulk of those sales occurred on 17 and 18 December, when 439 310 shares and 341 190 shares were sold at volume-weighted average prices of R1 084.39 and R1 085.79, respectively. A smaller parcel of 12 300 shares was sold on 19 December at an average price of R1 112.74.

Separately, a filing by Prosus shows that the same family trust sold a much larger block of Prosus shares over the same three-day period.

In total, 1 556 807 Prosus shares were disposed of on the open market, with a combined value of approximately €81.7-million, equivalent to about R1.6-billion at an exchange rate of R19.68/€.

On 17 December, the trust sold 395 911 Prosus shares at a volume-weighted average price of €52.52. This was followed on 18 December by the sale of 729 223 shares at €51.92 and a further 431 673 shares on 19 December at €53.46.

Still a big shareholder

Both companies said the transactions were undertaken to fund building operations at hospitality properties in which the family trust has an interest. Importantly, the trust retains 90% of its shareholding in both Naspers and Prosus prior to the disposals, indicating that the sales do not represent a meaningful reduction in Bekker’s long-term exposure to the two groups.

Bekker remains chair of both Naspers and Prosus and is one of the most influential long-term shareholders. The disclosures were made in line with JSE and European market rules governing director dealings, which require transparency around significant share transactions by insiders. — (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media