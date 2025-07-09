Wider than a Bok: LG’s new 100-inch QNED TV brings the big screen home

Imagine a television screen and a fully grown Springbok rugby player lying horizontally across it, with room to spare. This is the scale of LG Electronics South Africa’s latest offering: the 100-inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV, the largest model the company has ever introduced.

With 4K resolution alongside QNED technology, its picture quality turns all 100 inches into a doorway to another world: it’s just that this doorway is even taller than a normal door.

The introduction of this massive screen signals LG’s push into the very large display market.

“Our 2025 TV line-up represents a significant step forward in home entertainment, offering unparalleled immersion and intelligence,” says Carol Guedes, sales head of consumer appliances at LG Electronics South Africa.

“The 100-inch QNED86 is a testament to our innovation, but it’s the entire range’s ability to cater to diverse consumer needs, from cutting-edge visuals to seamless smart integration, that truly defines this new era of viewing.”

Pushing the boundaries of home cinema

The 100-inch QNED86 is designed to deliver a captivating visual experience. It utilises LG’s QNED technology, which combines quantum dots and NanoCell technologies. This blend aims for enhanced colour accuracy and contrast, providing a detailed picture even on its vast surface. The TV features 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, intended to offer smooth motion for action-orientated content, sports and gaming.

A diverse range for every setting

Beyond the 100-inch flagship, LG’s 2025 TV range includes other options across various display technologies and sizes:

OLED B5 , C5 , and G5 series: Available in sizes from 55 to 83 inches, LG’s OLED TVs feature self-lit pixels for deep blacks, high contrast and colour accuracy. The C5 and G5 series include higher refresh rates and AI processors.

Available in sizes from 55 to 83 inches, LG’s OLED TVs feature self-lit pixels for deep blacks, high contrast and colour accuracy. The C5 and G5 series include higher refresh rates and AI processors. QNED82 and QNED86 Series (other sizes): In addition to the 100-inch model, the QNED range offers TVs from 65 to 86 inches. These provide 4K visuals with colours and brightness suitable for various viewing environments.

In addition to the 100-inch model, the QNED range offers TVs from 65 to 86 inches. These provide 4K visuals with colours and brightness suitable for various viewing environments. NanoCell NANO80 Series: Ranging from 55 to 86 inches, NanoCell TVs aim for accurate colours and wide viewing angles.

Ranging from 55 to 86 inches, NanoCell TVs aim for accurate colours and wide viewing angles. UHD UA85 Series: The 65-inch UHD UA85 model offers a 4K smart TV experience, with AI features and HDR10 support.

Smart integration and audio enhancements

LG’s 2025 TVs integrate features designed for usability. Many models across the line-up include the AI Magic remote and the latest webOS25 operating system, offering navigation and access to streaming services with zero frustration while you look for what to watch.

A focus for LG this year is also the integration between our TVs and soundbars. The QNED86 models, for instance, can be paired with LG’s soundbar line-up for a “better together” sound experience. This aims to leverage the TV’s processing with external audio systems for enhanced depth and clarity.

