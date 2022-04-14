Load shedding may continue after Easter

Eskom may continue with rotational power cuts after the Easter long weekend.

This is the warning from the troubled state-owned power utility, which said on Thursday that after a week of load shedding, the system “remains fragile”.

Eskom will continue with load shedding until 5am on Good Friday, as previously communicated. It then plans to suspend load shedding for the four-day Easter weekend.

“The planned suspension of load shedding is due, in part, to the lower demand expected over the weekend. However, there remains a possibility that load shedding will need to be implemented during next week as the demand returns,” it said.

“Over the past 24 hours, a unit each at the Kusile and Kendal power stations tripped. The Kusile unit has returned to service this morning, together with one of the previously delayed Camden power station units. Eskom will undertake opportunity maintenance during the low demand weekend to address some risk on running units.

“During the weekend Eskom will release some water into the river system from the Ingula pumped storage scheme to relieve the capacity constraints that have been created by the heavy rains. This will be done in a responsible manner in collaboration with the authorities.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media