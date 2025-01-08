Maziv hires top executive from rival Openserve

Maziv, the company that owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa, has hired Phila Dube, the outgoing chief commercial officer at Openserve, into a similar role.

Dube’s appointment as Maziv chief commercial officer comes after a 26-year career at Telkom, where he held various senior roles, most recently as CCO.

“Phila is the ideal candidate to drive our commercial strategies forward across our consumer, enterprise and carrier brands,” said Maziv CEO Dietlof Mare in a statement on Wednesday.

As the new group CCO at Maziv, Dube will focus on shaping the overall commercial strategy for the group

Though initially focused on finance within sales and marketing organisation, Dube transitioned to commercial strategy, business strategy and product innovation, Maziv said.

“As the new group CCO at Maziv, Dube will focus on shaping the overall commercial strategy for the group, and exploring ways to engage and serve the company’s various customer segments,” the company said.

Dube has a Bachelor of Accounting Science degree from Unisa, a Master of Business Leadership from the Unisa Graduate School of Business Leadership, a certificate in Executive Leadership Development from the Institute for Management Development in Switzerland and has completed the senior executive programme for Africa at Harvard Business School.

Dube’s appointment comes as Maziv and Vodacom prepare to appeal against a Competition Tribunal decision to block the latter from acquiring a co-controlling stake in the former, a decision that both delighted some industry players and angered others. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

