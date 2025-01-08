Cell C says it’s been hit by a ‘cybersecurity incident’

Mobile operator Cell C on Wednesday disclosed that it had been impacted by a “cybersecurity incident” that has impacted “parts” of its IT environment – and some customer data has been exposed.

“Initial findings from our ongoing investigation suggest that data related to a limited number of individuals may have been accessed by an unauthorised party,” the company said in a press statement.

“Upon discovery, we took immediate action to contain the issue and engaged cybersecurity experts to assist with our investigation,” it said.

It did not say exactly how many customers have had their data compromised, what data types were involved, how the incident occurred or even when it happened. TechCentral has asked the company for further insight.

“Our top priority is to protect the integrity of our systems and the confidentiality of customer data,” Cell C said.

“We have notified the relevant authorities, and we will keep stakeholders informed as we work to resolve the situation. Cybercrime is increasingly prevalent locally and globally, and we continuously invest in enhancing our cybersecurity measures to mitigate risk,” it added.

“We would like to encourage our customers to stay vigilant and take steps to protect their personal information.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

