Melon Mobile spins out Melon Digital – a new platform for MVNOs

One of South Africa’s better-known mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), Melon Mobile, has spun out a new company that plans to help other brands launch MVNOs in South Africa.

The new business, called Melon Digital, will be headed by Melon Mobile founder Calvin Collett, who previously founded MTN internet service provider Supersonic.

MVNOs are companies – often retail consumer-facing brands – that launch own-branded mobile telecommunications services using the infrastructure of mobile network operators like Cell C, MTN, Vodacom and Telkom. MVNEs, or mobile virtual network enablers, like Melon Digital are also expanding in number, all aiming to help brands launch telecoms products to their clients.

Customers have been stuck with outdated, inflexible and expensive solutions for too long

Other notable MVNEs in South Africa include MVN-X and Huge Group’s Huge NXGN, which was launched recently.

In a statement on Wednesday, Collett described Melon Digital as a “next-generation MVNE” that has built a “futureproof tech stack while removing conventional barriers to entry, allowing businesses of all sizes to offer seamless mobile connectivity to their customers, under their own brand”.

“The mobile industry has been slow to evolve, and customers have been stuck with outdated, inflexible and expensive solutions for too long. We built Melon Digital to change that, offering a fully digital, scalable platform that makes launching an MVNO easier than ever,” Collett said.

Market size

Citing BMIT research, Melon Digital said it expects the market to grow from around 4.8 million active MVNO subscribers currently to between 11 million and 12 million by 2029.

Melon Digital said it is already working with prospective clients “across various industries, from retailers to financial services”, that are considering launching MVNO services in South Africa. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

