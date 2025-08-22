Meta said to sign $10-billion cloud deal with Google

Google has struck a six-year cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth more than US$10-billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

It would be the search giant’s second big agreement recently after one with OpenAI.

Under the agreement, Meta will use Google Cloud’s servers, storage, networking and other services, the source, who asked not to be named because the discussions are confidential, said. Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The deal was first reported by The Information (paywall).

Meta is seeking outside partners to help it fund the massive infrastructure needed to power AI

The news comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments in July that the company would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centres.

The company raised the bottom end of its annual capital expenditure forecast by $2-billion, to a range of $66-billion to $72-billion last month.

Meta is seeking outside partners to help it fund the massive infrastructure needed to power AI by offloading $2-billion in data centre assets, the company disclosed in a filing earlier this month.

In June, Reuters reported that OpenAI was planning to add Google Cloud to meet its growing needs for computing capacity, a surprising collaboration between two prominent competitors in the artificial intelligence sector.

Amid this flurry of deals, Google parent’s cloud computing unit delivered an almost 32% jump in second quarter revenue in July, which surpassed expectations. — Sayantani Ghosh and Angela Christy, with Yazhini MV and Mrinmay Dey, (c) 2025 Reuters

