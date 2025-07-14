Microsoft South Africa to get new MD as Lillian Barnard moves to regional role

Lillian Barnard, president of Microsoft Africa and acting MD of Microsoft South Africa, is relinquishing both roles after being named as the new head of the software giant’s enterprise partner solutions business in the Middle East and Africa.

Microsoft plans to fill the vacancy in its South African office soon, according to a company spokesman.

“South Africa remains a strategic priority for Microsoft, and the company is in the process of hiring a dedicated MD in South Africa to further strengthen local leadership…,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“In her new role, Barnard will focus on advancing Microsoft’s mission through its vast and diverse partner ecosystem,” the statement said.

“Bringing her deep understanding of Africa’s unique opportunities and challenges to a broader regional remit, she will identify synergies across the partner network to help scale digital and AI solutions that drive transformation and growth for organisations and governments across the Middle East and Africa.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: