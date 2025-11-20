Mr Price’s telecoms bet is paying off

Retailer Mr Price Group’s venture into telecommunications – which comprises mobile phone and accessory sales as well as the Mr Price Mobile MVNO offering – is paying off, with double-digit growth reported for the 26 weeks to end-September 2025.

“The telecoms segment continued its trend of delivering double-digit sales growth of 12.4% to R678-million and market share gains. Mr Price Cellular’s standalone store roll-out momentum continued, with a further 12 stores opened during the period, closing its footprint at 73, in addition to the existing 481 combo stores,” the JSE-listed Mr Price said in commentary alongside the results.

The telecoms segment now accounts for 3.8% of retail sales for the group, which in total increased by 5.4% to R18.6-billion. Mr Price claims its telecoms business has also gained market share, citing a 50 basis point increase as per telecoms research group GfK. Non-retail telecoms revenue, driven by mobile contracts, increased by 6.74% to R95-million.

Telecoms margin also increased in the period, which the retailer attributed to higher handset and accessory sales. The amount by which margin increased was not specified.

“I am pleased that we have once again executed our strategic intent of maximising sales growth at improved margins. Our gross margin increased despite a very challenging retail environment,” said Mr Price Group CEO Mark Blair. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

