MTN lobs a grenade into SA’s mobile market with Pi launch

MTN South Africa has launched Pi, a fully digital network operator that runs on MTN’s infrastructure but operates as a standalone brand – the first to carry what the group calls an MTN “endorsement”.

Pi, which went live on Monday, offers both mobile and home 5G connectivity through an app- and web-based platform. There are no contracts, no credit checks and no call centres. Customers sign up in minutes, manage everything from a single account and can change their plans at any time.

The launch represents a significant strategic move by South Africa’s second largest mobile operator, which appears to be positioning itself to compete directly with digital-first rivals, including mobile virtual network operators like Melon Mobile, that have gained traction among younger, contract-averse consumers.

Mobile plans start at R99/month for 5GB of data, scaling to R399/month for 80GB

Mobile plans start at R99/month for 5GB of data, scaling to R399/month for 80GB. Minutes and SMS are purchased separately, starting at R79/month for 500 minutes and SMS.

In an aggressive introductory offer, Pi is making its 5GB, 10GB and 20GB mobile plans available for R1/month for the first three months.

On the home connectivity side, Pi is offering 5G-based packages ranging from 200GB at R399/month to 1TB at R699/month – pricing that puts it in direct competition with Rain’s home offerings as well as fibre-to-the-home operators.

Unlike most home internet services, Pi offers “mobility bundles” from R69 that allow customers to use their home data allocation on the go.

Promotional pricing

Ernst Fonternel, chief consumer officer for post-paid and home products at MTN South Africa, said Pi combines “the agility of a digital-first service with the scale and reliability of MTN’s network”.

The home plans are differentiated by speed as well as data allocation. The 200GB plan offers speeds of up to 25Mbit/s, the 500GB plan up to 50Mbit/s and the 1TB plan runs at “best effort” speeds.

The pricing is competitive but not dramatically cheaper than some other offerings in the market, suggesting Pi is betting on the strength of MTN’s 5G coverage and the convenience of bundling mobile and home services under one account as key differentiators.

To drive adoption of its home product, Pi is offering promotional pricing on 5G routers, including the ZTE G5TS from R499 and the Huawei 5G CPE from R999. These are once-off purchases rather than contract-subsidised devices, in keeping with Pi’s no-contract philosophy.

Unused mobile data rolls over for up to 12 months, a feature that addresses one of the most common complaints among South African mobile users – the expiry of unused data at the end of each billing cycle. It is not clear from the launch material whether the same rollover policy applies to home data.

The move comes as South Africa’s mobile market faces increasing pressure from digital-first operators and MVNOs that have stripped out the overhead of physical retail and traditional customer service.

Rain, in particular, has built a substantial subscriber base with a similar no-contract, app-managed model. By launching Pi as a separate brand rather than simply adding a digital tier to its existing offerings, MTN appears to be giving itself room to compete on price and experience without diluting its core brand positioning.

It is worth noting that MTN describes Pi as a “digital network operator” rather than an MVNO – a distinction that reflects the fact that Pi runs on MTN’s own infrastructure rather than buying wholesale capacity from a third party. The “endorsed by MTN” framing is unusual in the South African market and suggests a brand architecture designed to give Pi independence while retaining the trust associated with the MTN name.

Pi supports eSim activation as well as physical Sim delivery and allows multiple lines under a single household account. Adding a second line unlocks a 5% discount, with each additional line adding a further 5%, up to a maximum of 20%.

Customers can also purchase devices outright – with no financing or contract tie-in – from brands including Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

The launch raises questions about how Pi will coexist with MTN’s existing prepaid and top-up offerings, which serve a similar market of customers who prefer flexibility and want to avoid contracts. — (c) 2026 NewsCentral Media