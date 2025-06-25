MTN – the network for networks

Over the past three decades, MTN has played a pivotal role in connecting millions of South Africans to the power of mobile technology. Today, as we accelerate into the future, our focus is not only on providing connectivity but on enabling the broader digital ecosystem to thrive through strategic partnerships, robust infrastructure and a forward-looking wholesale strategy.

MTN’s vision to become a leading digital operator goes beyond serving individual consumers. It includes empowering businesses, institutions and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) to innovate, scale and deliver value to their customers. We call this our “network for networks” approach, a philosophy rooted in collaboration, openness and enabling growth through shared digital infrastructure.

We are proud that more than 90% of all MVNOs in South Africa are directly or indirectly being served on the MTN network.

We are proud that more than 90% of all MVNOs in South Africa are directly or indirectly being served by MTN

MTN’s wholesale division was launched just over seven years ago with a bold ambition: to unlock the value of our world-class network by opening it up to partners across industries. We recognised the immense potential of wholesale models – not just as a commercial imperative, but as a key lever for digital inclusion, economic empowerment and entrepreneurial development.

One of the standout growth areas within our wholesale proposition is our support for MVNOs. These operators leverage MTN’s infrastructure to offer mobile services to niche markets without needing to invest in their own network. This creates fertile ground for innovation and targeted value propositions, from financial services bundles to retail loyalty products.

Today we proudly enable network services to some of South Africa’s most trusted MVNOs, including Standard Bank Connect, Pick n Pay Mobile, Boxercom, Melon Mobile, TFG Connect, Spar Mobile and Afrihost’s AirMobile. The success of these partnerships has validated our belief that MVNOs are not just a market trend, they are strategic catalysts for deepening connectivity and competition across the industry.

Beyond mobile networks

MTN’s wholesale division extends far beyond mobile networks. We provide a full spectrum of carrier services as well as business and home connectivity to enterprise, telecommunications operators and internet service providers. Whether it’s national, international voice and data transit, high-capacity fibre solutions, or customised managed networks, MTN delivers scale, reliability and cost efficiency.

This breadth of services positions us uniquely as the go-to infrastructure partner of choice, particularly for those looking to scale rapidly without the heavy capital outlay of building their own networks. We’ve built a foundation that allows our partners to focus on what matters most, which is serving their customers.

There are several reasons why MTN should be the first choice for clients seeking a reliable, future-ready wholesale partner:

Unrivalled network investment: Over the past three years, MTN South Africa has invested billions of rand in network modernisation and expansion. This includes extending 4G population coverage to over 97%, achieving 45% 5G coverage and expanding our fibre backbone across key regions.

Over the past three years, MTN South Africa has invested billions of rand in network modernisation and expansion. This includes extending 4G population coverage to over 97%, achieving 45% 5G coverage and expanding our fibre backbone across key regions. Resilience and modernisation: Our network has withstood some of the most challenging periods in recent history, from natural disasters to power disruptions. Through our modernisation programme, we’ve deployed smart power systems, expanded our core and radio access network infrastructure, and ensured near-zero downtime through proactive upgrades.

Our network has withstood some of the most challenging periods in recent history, from natural disasters to power disruptions. Through our modernisation programme, we’ve deployed smart power systems, expanded our core and radio access network infrastructure, and ensured near-zero downtime through proactive upgrades. Trusted partner ecosystem: MTN has forged long-term partnerships and supplier relationships with global technology leaders and local businesses. We bring not just technology, but trust, experience and a proven track record in collaborative delivery.

The wholesale model is more than a commercial strategy, it’s a social and economic one. Every MVNO we support represents new market reach, new job creation and new digital services made available to underserved customer segments.

We believe in creating a virtuous cycle of access, inclusion and empowerment. And this is why MTN continues to invest in making our network available to others, because digital progress is not a zero-sum game.

As we prepare for a fully digital future, MTN will continue to lead by enabling others to thrive. Through continued investment in our infrastructure, a commitment to innovation and a philosophy of shared success, we reaffirm our role as a network for networks, not just connecting people but connecting possibilities.

We invite businesses, service providers and innovators to partner with MTN National Wholesale and help us shape the digital economy of tomorrow. Together we can ensure that every South African has the tools and opportunity to participate in the digital world.

About MTN Group

Launched in 1994, MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. MTN Group is listed on the JSE under the share code “MTN”. Our strategy, Ambition 2025, is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, with a clear focus on Africa. For more, visit www.mtn.com.

The author, Quintus de Beer, is chief wholesale officer at MTN South Africa

Read more articles by MTN on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: