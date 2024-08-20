NEC XON achieves prestigious Palo Alto ‘Prisma SASE Specialization Level’

NEC XON is proud to announce that it has achieved “Prisma SASE Specialization Level” from Palo Alto Networks. This milestone underscores NEC XON’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions in partnership with Palo Alto – and its capability to showcase the Prisma SASE offering to its partners and customers.

Armand Kruger, head of cybersecurity at NEC XON, has been pivotal in driving the partnership with Palo Alto Networks. “Our efforts have not only led to this significant achievement but also ensured the renewal of NEC XON’s Platinum Partner status,” he says. “Disconnected network security architectures can no longer keep up. Achieving the Prisma SASE Specialization Level highlights our dedication to Palo Alto Networks and our ability to provide comprehensive security unification and simplification.”

The Prisma SASE (secure access service edge) solution by Palo Alto Networks addresses three pressing challenges faced by organisations:

Doing more with less: In the face of uncertain macroeconomic conditions, organisations are under pressure to grow and scale with fewer resources. Prisma SASE helps streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

Growing, sophisticated threats: The hybrid world of work has increased the volume and complexity of global cyberthreats. Prisma SASE offers robust protection against these evolving threats.

IT complexity: As networks transition to a cloud-first approach and hybrid work becomes the norm, IT departments face challenges in ensuring business resiliency, scalability and flexibility. Prisma SASE simplifies these complexities with a unified solution.

Prisma SASE ensures consistent security for all applications used by a hybrid workforce through zero-trust security, significantly reducing the risk of data breaches. Integrated with Prisma SD-WAN, it provides secure, high-performance network connectivity and automates complex IT operations, ensuring exceptional network performance.

Built in the cloud, Prisma SASE leverages AI-powered operations to deliver uncompromised performance and exceptional user experiences through its Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM).

Great ROI from Prisma SASE

A study commissioned by Palo Alto Networks and conducted by Forrester Consulting highlights the significant return on investment for enterprises deploying Prisma SASE. Key findings include:

Seventy-five percent efficiency gains: In SASE management, policy changes and responding to security incidents, resulting in US$2.2-million in savings over three years.

Improved end-user productivity: Enhanced system availability and reduced network intrusions, delivering $12.2-million in business value over three years.

Reduced data breach risk: Decreased likelihood of significant data breaches by 50%, saving $3-million over three years.

Vendor consolidation savings: Rationalising security and networking infrastructure, saving $846 000 over three years.

By integrating multiple networking and security capabilities into a single solution, Prisma SASE provides a transformative approach to enterprise security. NEC XON’s achievement of the Prisma SASE Specialization Level demonstrates its expertise and leadership in delivering these advanced security solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern organisations.

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. NEC XON has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are located in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business. Discover more at www.nec.xon.co.za.