Nersa blunder triggers sharper electricity tariff increases

South Africa’s energy regulator said on Sunday that it granted Eskom larger electricity rate increases for its next two financial years than originally set after admitting errors in its earlier calculations.

Eskom’s prices will now rise 8.76% in April this year and 8.83% in April 2027 instead of 5.36% and 6.19%, regulator Nersa said in a statement.

It added that the revised tariff increases balanced Eskom’s financial sustainability with customer affordability.

Eskom made its first full-year profit in eight years last year, helped by a government bailout

Eskom, a former monopoly that still supplies the bulk of the electricity to the economy, has been mired in a financial crisis for years, which it blames partly on Nersa’s tariff decisions.

But the utility made its first full-year profit in eight years last year, helped by a multi-year government bailout and a sharp turnaround in the performance of its coal-fired power stations.

After first setting rate increases in January 2025, Nersa admitted errors in calculating Eskom’s tariffs for the 2025/2026 to 2027/2028 financial years and reached a settlement with Eskom in July.

But in December, the high court rejected the settlement and ordered Nersa to make a fresh determination on Eskom’s tariffs after getting submissions from the public. — (c) 2026 Reuters

