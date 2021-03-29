New long-distance fibre routes to connect Durban, Cape Town - TechCentral

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Africa – the company formerly known as Liquid Telecom South Africa, and before that Neotel – said on Monday that it has completed two new fibre routes between Durban and Cape Town.

The two “digital corridors”, known as NLD5 and NLD6, connect South Africa’s second and third largest cities via an inland route. The route forms part of the “southern corridor” of fibre infrastructure deployed by the Econet Global-owned pan-African telecommunications operator.

The “digital backbone” of fibre now connects metropolitan cities including Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban to more remote areas such as Nelspruit, Bloemfontein, Ladysmith and Mthatha, Liquid said in a statement. — © 2021 NewsCentral Media