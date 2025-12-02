One of South Africa’s largest private industrial solar projects takes shape

NCP Chlorchem has embarked on one of South Africa’s biggest private industrial solar deployments, partnering with commercial and industrial energy developer Terra Firma to deploy 27MWp of behind-the-meter solar capacity at its main production site.

The project, announced on Tuesday, is being executed in multiple phases and is set for full completion by the end of 2026.

The facility – a national key point because of its critical role in supplying chlorine and chemicals used to treat South Africa’s drinking water – is among the country’s most energy-intensive industrial operations. The company said rising electricity prices, grid instability and mounting pressure to decarbonise have made onsite renewable generation a strategic priority.

NCP’s solar journey began in 2023 with a 1.1MWp pilot project, built under earlier regulatory limits that restricted installation size. After proving successful, the company expanded to a second phase totalling about 10MWp, incorporating rooftop, carport and ground-mounted systems. This phase is now in the final stages of commissioning. A further 17.5MWp is under construction, which will bring the total programme to 27MWp once complete.

“As a producer of essential chemicals used in water and sanitation, sustainability is central to how we operate,” said NCP Chlorchem MD Schalk Venter. “Working with Terra Firma has allowed us to lower our carbon emissions and manage long-term energy costs more effectively. It’s a major step in building a more resilient and sustainable future for our operations.”

Broader shift

Terra Firma CEO Grant Berndsen said the project reflects a broader shift among South Africa’s large energy users as they accelerate investment in onsite renewables to reduce exposure to Eskom’s grid and volatile tariffs.

“Supporting a facility as vital as NCP’s, where uninterrupted operations are essential to public health, highlights the importance of getting these projects right,” he said. Integrating a solar system of this size into a live chemical-production site requires careful planning and stringent safety processes, Berndsen added.

“The success of this programme shows how renewables can be delivered effectively within such a high-stakes environment.”

Terra Firma, which has completed more than 500 C&I solar and storage projects across the continent, said the NCP installation is among the largest standalone behind-the-meter deployments in South Africa to date – and illustrates how industrial players are reshaping their energy mix as the country’s transition gathers pace. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

